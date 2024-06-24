Fire crews responding to structure fire in Ukiah (updated 5:11 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

6/24/24 5:09 p.m. — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office published a Nixle reporting that the fire is contained. Here is the Nixle:

Cancel Situational Awareness, fire is contained: Structure Fire in the UKIAH area, near POMO LN AT N STATE ST, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. Cancel, fire is contained. A lot of smoke in area due to structure fire, likely to be contained soon. Structure Fire Information Resources: Twitter: @MendoSheriff, Facebook: @MendocinoSheriff Conciencia situacional: Structure Fire en el área cerca de UKIAH, No se necesita más acción en este momento, Tenga cuidado y evite el área.

6/24/24 4:51 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, the fire has been knocked down.

Advertisements

UKIAH, 6/24/24 — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4300 block of N. State St. at R&M Mini Storage in Ukiah. The incident has been called the “Granite” incident. It was first reported at approximately 4:11 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

According to scanner traffic, local fire crews and CAL FIRE are on the scene. Crews report several storage units being impacted by the fire. Heavy smoke is visible in the area, however, no evacuations are in place. Crews are working towards containing the fire.

Advertisements

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert at 4:42 p.m.:

Situational Awareness:Structure Fire, Pomo Ln / N State St, in Ukiah. No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. A lot of smoke in area due to structure fire, likely to be contained soon. Structure Fire Information Resources: Twitter: @MendoSheriff, Facebook: @MendocinoSheriff Conciencia situacional: Structure Fire en el área cerca de UKIAH, No se necesita más acción en este momento, Tenga cuidado y evite el área.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.