MENDOCINO Co., 6/23/24 — A 3.7 quake hit west of Laytonville at 4:38 a.m. this morning, according to the United State Geological Service. Did you feel it? You can see more details about the quake and report whether you felt it here at the USGS website.

This is the second earthquake to strike west of Laytonville this week. A 4.5 hit the area on Friday.