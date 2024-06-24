City of Ukiah to offer free emergency preparedness training for public on June 26

UKIAH, 6/23/24 – The City of Ukiah is hosting a free emergency preparedness workshop for residents and business owners on Wednesday, June 26. The event will help prepare the public on how to evacuate during an emergency, how to collaborate with neighbors to be better prepared in the wake of an emergency, and more.

Here’s the official announcement:

Mark your calendars now for this free training on Wednesday, June 26th, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center located at 200 South School Street, Ukiah, CA. 95482.

Business owners, residents, and homeowners are encouraged to attend this event to enhance their readiness.

• Learn how the City of Ukiah prepares for and responds to emergencies.

• Discover how you can collaborate with neighbors and local businesses to improve community preparedness.

• Understand the steps to take during an evacuation.

• Get practical tips on preparing yourself, your family, and your business for emergencies.

Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a simulated emergency scenario guided by experts from the Ukiah Police Department, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority, the City’s Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, and local business leaders. This hands-on experience will provide invaluable insights into real-life emergency response and preparedness.

Presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.; interactive scenario to follow.

Refreshments, raffle prizes, and access to a variety of emergency preparedness resources will be provided.

For more information, please contact: Traci Boyl, Sr. Management Analyst to the City Manager’s Office at [email protected].