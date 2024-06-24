Adventist Health to hold community resource fair June 29 in Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, CA., 6/24/25 – Adventist Health Mendocino Coast will host a free community resource fair in Fort Bragg on Saturday, June 29. The event will include free sports physicals for school-aged children, free backpacks and school supplies, and booths from community organizations.

Here’s the official announcement:

Join us on Saturday, June 29 for our Free Sports Physicals and Community Resource Fair!

Summer may have just started, but school will be back before you know it. Get ahead of the game and join us at the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Medical Offices, located at 721 River Drive in Fort Bragg, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on June 29.

This event is specifically designed for school-aged children, offering Free Sports Physicals to ensure they are ready to hit the field for the 2024-2025 school year. The state requires that every student playing school sports have a valid sports physical.

But that’s not all! Our Community Resource Fair will also be taking place under the big tent, where you can find backpacks, school supplies, and other valuable resources for students and families.

Join us and discover the various partner organizations, including the Mendocino Coast Children’s Fund, the Fort Bragg-Mendocino County Library, California Highway Patrol, Blue Zones, Mendocino County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, Mendocino County Public Health, CV Starr Community Center, and the Fort Bragg Lions Club. They will be there to bring awareness about the resources available for local families and provide fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

Parental consent is required for youth athletes, and it’s a first-come, first-serve event—no appointment necessary!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity! With free sports physicals, activities for the whole family, school supplies, and more, this is an event you won’t want to miss. We can’t wait to see you on Saturday, June 29!