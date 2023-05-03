What info do you need to prepare for the next emergency? Please take our short survey

MENDOCINO Co., 5/3/23 — Here at The Mendocino Voice, we’ve been covering emergencies and natural disasters since our first week in operation. Part of our mission is to make sure our readers and neighbors have the information they need to safely navigate an emergency or to face whatever might come next. After this winter’s ongoing storms, and several wildfires in the county this week, we know it can be hard to recover from one natural disaster only to prepare for the next unknown event, whether it’s prolonged power outages, flooding, a fire next door, or weeks of smoky skies.

Our goal is to give our readers useful information to safely navigate natural disasters before, during, and after — so we’ve put together a brief survey we hope you will take. It’s only a few questions —but your answers will let us know what serves you and your neighbors best. We’ll share the results in a few weeks, and we would greatly appreciate it if you could share this with others. The more responses, the better we’ll all be prepared to navigate emergencies. And we’ll use your responses to guide our coverage, such as creating more guides and resources for you during this coming fire season and all year round.

The survey can be found at this link, and is also included below. You can also find links to some of our emergency guides at the end of this article. Thanks so much for participating! If you have any questions, please get in touch at [email protected]

Advertisements

Loading…

Our emergency guides: