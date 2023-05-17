The Mendocino Setlist: May 15-21 offers a potpourri of world music, heavy metal and classical

Wednesday, May 17

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. All ages, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

June Star – Baltimore-based American roots-rock band June Star performs. 21 and over, 5 to 6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), , Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

La Onda – Local group La Onda performs a blend of latin rhythms, jazz, funk, and world grooves great for dining and dancing. The band features Drew Louden on guitar, Gabe Yanez on drums, Mario Vela on percussion, and Lincoln Andrews on bass. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., $10 suggested donation, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.

Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. All ages, 6:30 to 10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.