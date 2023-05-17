The Mendocino Setlist: May 15-21 offers a potpourri of world music, heavy metal and classical

MENDOCINO Co., 5/15/22 – This week’s Setlist highlights starts with La Onda at Cucina Verona in Fort Bragg on Wed., May 17. The band comprises four talented musicians performing Latin jazz, funk and world music that invites dancing under the twinkling lights of the Italian restaurant’s back patio. Head inland to Willits on Fri., May 19 for an evening with Los Troubadoux at the Shanachie Pub. The world music group performs a mix of genres inspired by the many countries the musicians stem from, including France and Brazil.
On Sat., May 20, Ukiah is where it’s at. If you’re into jam bands, don’t miss local favorite Cosmic Family Band at the recently opened mini-golf club, T-Up Ukiah. If you’re in need of something a little heavier, check out Embryonic Devourment at the Thirsty Axe. The Willits-based band will perform as part of birthday celebrations for a local metalhead. Rock on!
Monday, May 15
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Tuesday, May 16
Johnny Young – Local country musician Johnny Young hosts an evening of acoustic music every Tuesday in May. 21 and over, 6 to 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Club Calpella, 6175 N. State St., Ukiah.
Wednesday, May 17
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. All ages, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
June Star – Baltimore-based American roots-rock band June Star performs. 21 and over, 5 to 6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), , Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
La Onda – Local group La Onda performs a blend of latin rhythms, jazz, funk, and world grooves great for dining and dancing. The band features Drew Louden on guitar, Gabe Yanez on drums, Mario Vela on percussion, and Lincoln Andrews on bass. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., $10 suggested donation, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. All ages, 6:30 to 10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 18
Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Surfsquatch – Local doom psychedelic surf rock band Surfsquatch performs. All ages, 7 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, May 19
Forrest Hill – San Francisco Bay Area singer/songwriter Forrest Hill is known for his poetic, story-driven music that mixes elements of folk, americana and rock. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs songs from his new album A.M. Sessions. Laws’ music pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. All ages, 5 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. Clay Hawkins will be the featured performer. All ages, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Mamas Medicinals, 328 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 734-3021, mamasmedicinals.com.
Warehouse 21 – Classic rock cover band Warehouse 21 performs. 21 and over, 7 to 11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Los Troubadoux – World music band Los Troubadoux performs original songs in myriad languages and sounds including French, Spanish, English, Portuguese and Italian. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Severance – Hard rock band Severance performs. 21 and over, 8 to 11 p.m., no cover (drink purchase required), Digger’s, 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, May 20
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 3 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Marcus McCallen – Singer and guitarist Marcus McCallen performs. He’s performed alongside Van Morrison, Chris Issak, Jerry Jeff Walker and others. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.
Chad Swimmer – Classic Latin musician Chad Swimmer performs with Sue and Frannie. All ages, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.
Cosmic Family Band – Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. All ages, 7 to 9 p.m., $10, McCormick’s T-Lounge at T-Up Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Embryonic Devourment – Metal band Embryonic Devourment headlines an evening celebrating Stacy Maisenbach’s 50th birthday. Other bands include Violent Opposition, Goreskin Coffin and Sporadix. All ages, 7 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
‘90 Party with Boonfire – Local band Boonfire will perform ‘90s covers and originals. Guests are encouraged to rock their finest ‘90s fashions. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations. All ages, 7 p.m., $10, Crown Hall, 45285 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., no cover (drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.
Symphony of the Redwoods – Symphony of the Redwoods will feature auditioning conducto, Paul Schrage with Daniela Minerva on piano. The program includes De Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance” from El amor brujo; Schumann’s Piano Concerto featuring Daniela Mineva, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony #4. There will be a lecture about the music at 6:30 p.m. All ages, 7:30 to 9 p.m., $25, Cotton Auditorium, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-2870, symphonyoftheredwoods.org.
Black Horse Blues Band – The Black Horse Blues Band will perform. The band comprises Pomo and Wappo musicians from Ukiah. 21 and over, no cover (drink purchase required), 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Donnie with his Mississippi Saxophone & Friends – Bay Area harmonica player Donnie performs with local friends and fellow musicians including Gary Bouley, Jeff Martin, Rasta Sean and Tom G. among others, playing an improvisational variety of Chicago-style blues, rock, funk, Latin and West African music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), , Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, May 21
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 1 to 6 p.m., the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Symphony of the Redwoods – Symphony of the Redwoods will feature auditioning conductor Paul Schrage with Daniela Minerva on piano. The program includes De Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance” from El amor brujo; Schumann’s Piano Concerto featuring Daniela Mineva, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony #4. There will be a lecture about the music at 1:00 p.m. All ages, 2 to 5 p.m., $25, Cotton Auditorium, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-2870, symphonyoftheredwoods.org.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].