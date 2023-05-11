Mendo Pride will celebrate love and inclusion in Hopland on Saturday, May 20

Celebrate love, inclusivity and equality at Mendocino County’s annual Mendo Pride event on Saturday, May 20. This year is the first time the event, which in the past has taken place in Ukiah, will take place in Hopland. LGBTQIA+ community members from throughout the region, and their allies, are invited to attend.

Mendo Pride kicks off with a vendor fair and family-friendly activities at Hopland Tap. The afternoon will feature community organization booths, fun activities, dance music, artists and craftspeople selling their wares, and plenty of drinks and food to fuel the fun. Participating vendors and organizations include Wicked Slush, T-Up Mini Golf, Gloves Hustlin, United Ukiah Methodist Church, Willits Charter School, Healthy Haven Fresh Juices, Ramen Cubed, RCS Arbor Youth Resource, Garnica’s Fresh Drinks and more. Hopland Tap will also serve up beer, wine, cocktails and their full menu.

At 6 p.m. Hopland Tap will transform into a drag club. Performers will work the stage to their favorite songs with the goal of shantaying to the title of best performer. The winner will be chosen by the audience. Don’t forget to bring cash to tip your favorite performers!

Mendo Pride organizer Andrew Radabaugh recognizes the complex world LGBTQIA+ communities are living in today and seeks to create an event that brings together community members from across the rainbow spectrum, and their allies, to celebrate, learn from each other, and support one another. “Our hope is that this event will continue to build bridges of understanding and acceptance, and that we can all work together towards a future where everyone feels safe and welcome,” he says.

The Hopland Tap is a beloved institution in southern Mendocino County and is “thrilled to host Mendo Pride and showcase the diverse and vibrant LGBTQI+ community in Mendocino County,” according to a press release from Mendo Pride. The event is also sponsored by Alta California Leather Corps, KZYX, the Hoplander, Ranchomatic Studios, and Vino Vendetta.

Proceeds from Mendo Pride will benefit the Ford Street Project Community Food Bank. The food bank, based in Ukiah, distributes thousands of pounds of food, five days a week, to community members needing support.

Mendo Pride takes place Sat. May 20. The vendor fair starts at 1 p.m. and the drag show is from 6 to 8 p.m. Cover charge for the show is $5. Hopland Tap is located at 13351 Hwy 101 S., Hopland, (707) 510-9000. Drag performers can request to participate here.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.