Fort Bragg Council to hold special meeting on proposed Grocery Outlet June 5

FORT BRAGG, 5/29/23 — The Fort Bragg City Council will be holding a special meeting on June 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. on the proposed Grocery Outlet following the recent Planning Commission recommendations on May 10. Residents are encouraged to participate and provide comment on the proposal.

Mayor Bernie Norvell will be recusing himself from the vote, which means that a tie vote would result in a denial of the proposed project.

You can find our previous reporting on the Grocery Outlet here, and the announcement from City Councilmember Lindy Peters below:

Advertisements

The Fort Bragg City Council will be holding a special one-item meeting on Monday June 5 to address the proposed Grocery Outlet. Be advised that this special meeting will start at 5 p.m. at Town Hall in Fort Bragg. The Planning Commission is recommending to the Council that the proposed Grocery Outlet Environmental Impact Report be certified after a lengthy hearing on the matter May 10. Mayor Bernie Norvell will be recusing himself due to a conflict of interest for owning property nearby the proposed site, which is at the old Mendo. Co. Social Services building on South Franklin Street. Therefore only four sitting councilmembers will be voting on whether it moves forward or not. A two-two tie on the EIR certification would effectively be a “no” vote. Please attend in person or via zoom if you want your voice heard on this important matter. — From Fort Bragg City Councilman Lindy Peters