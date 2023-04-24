The Mendocino Setlist: April 24-30, Springtime brings bossa nova, bluegrass, funk and the first festival of the season

MENDOCINO Co., 4/24/22 – While the music scene in Mendocino County is always great, the warm weather really brings out the support local musicians rely on and the positive audience energy that touring acts appreciate. In addition to regular weekly events, coastal music fans can relax harborside while enjoying bossa nova and jazz classics with the Francis Vanek Trio at the Slack Tide Cafe in Noyo Harbor (Fri., April 28) or head down to Gualala for a night of world-class guitar playing featuring four Bay Area musicians at Gualala Arts (Sat., April 29).

Inland features two days of quality acts at the Willits Community Theatre when acclaimed bluegrass band Dry Branch Fire Squad (Thur., April 27) and local Americana darlings the Real Sarahs (Sun., April 30) perform. If you find yourself in Ukiah, don’t miss funk and R&B cover band Soul Circus as they make their debut at Sports Attic 2 (Fri., April 28).

Finally, if you’re a beer and music enthusiast, the Boonville Beer Festival (Sat., April 29) features the musical stylings of the Voodoo Vultures, Yeah Boy, Bonfire and BURNT. This year’s festival, a fundraiser that benefits local nonprofits, has a ‘90s theme, making it likely that there will be plenty of grunge covers.

Monday, April 24 Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Wednesday, April 26 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. ll ages, 6:30 to 10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Bluegrass quartet Dry Branch Fire Squad performs at the Willits Community Theatre on Thursday, Apr. 27. (Susan Sutherland/Dry Branch Fire Squad)

Thursday, April 27 Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Dry Branch Fire Squad – Fronted by legendary bluegrass musician Ron Thomason, Dry Branch Fire Squad performs traditional bluegrass. All ages, 7 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895. Buy tickets here. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, April 28 Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188. Francis Vanek Trio – The Francis Vanek Trio performs blues, bossa nova, ballads, and jazz from the Great American Songbook. All ages, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Paul Farley – Acoustic guitarist Paul Farley performs. All ages, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Buckridge Racket Club – Point Arena-based classic hard rock band performs. All ages, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. The L.C. Diamonds – Rock and roll cover band the L.C. Diamonds perform. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Fruit Leather Jacket – Formed out of Shanachie Pub’s weekly open mic night, Fruit Leather Jacket is a funk rock band featuring Isaac Frankle (Shovelman) on guitar, Kyle Madrigal (The Dirt Floor Band) on bass and Sean Smith (Funkacillin) on drums. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the west coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder, the Neville Brothers, and singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional and engaging vocals. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 257 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Santa Rosa’s Voodoo Vultures headline the Boonville Beer Festival on Saturday, Apr. 29. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, April 29 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Boonville Beer Festival – The Voodoo Vultures, Yeah Boy, Bonfire and BURNT perform as part of Boonville’s annual beer tasting event. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. 21 and over, 1 to 6 p.m., designated driver tickets $5, $55 for beer drinkers, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Hwy 128, Boonville. Buy tickets here. Our Great Guitars – Four Bay Area guitarists, Randy Vincent, Ian Scherer, Joel Kruzic, and Chris Doering, will perform solos, duos and full ensemble jazz, swing, rock, blues, and modern rock songs. Robby Elfman will accompany on clarinet. All ages, 5 p.m., $29 in advance, $34 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138. Tickets on sale here. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required). 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. Bobby Parks & the Hired Hands – Country singer-songwriter Bobby Parks performs original and cover tracks with his band the Hired Hands. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Fred Barchetta – Progressive rock fans won’t want to miss an evening with Rush tribute band Fred Barchetta. Prog rock and Magna Carta Records band Points North will open the show performing original tracks. All ages, 8 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Tastes Like Chicken – Rock and cover band Tastes Like Chicken performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., free, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

The Real Sarah’s perform at the Willits Community Theatre on Sunday, Apr. 30. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, April 30 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. The Real Sarahs – Americana trio the Real Sarahs perform. All ages, 2 p.m., $25, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895. Buy tickets here. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com. Laura Reynolds with Friends – Acclaimed oboist and past soloist with the Symphony of the Redwoods (SOR), Laura Reynolds, performs highlights of the oboe soloist repertoire with piano. After the intermission, she will be joined by friends and SOR musicians to perform Dvorak’s Serenade for Wind Ensemble. All ages, 3 p.m., $25, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino. Tickets on sale here. The Grouch & Eligh – Hip hop artists the Grouch and Eligh perform with DJ Fresh and Reverie. All ages, 9 p.m., $30, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778. Tickets on sale here. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].