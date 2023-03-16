Ukiah to host free tire collection on Saturday, March 18

UKIAH, 3/16/23 – The City of Ukiah is teaming up with Caltrans, the County of Mendocino, and Castle Tire to provide Ukiah-area residents an opportunity to dispose of unused tires. On Saturday, March 18, residents may bring their used tires to a site off Airport Road in Ukiah where they will be recycled by Castle Tire. This event is part of Clean California Community Days, a statewide initiative featuring volunteer service events focused on keeping California clean.

Properly disposing of tires is important for maintaining public health and safety. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, unused tires can create a breeding ground for mosquitoes and rodents, which can spread disease. Additionally, fires started in scrap tire piles are difficult to extinguish and release toxic black smoke, contributing to wasted emergency resources and poor air quality. Tire fires also contaminate the soil by leaving behind an oily residue.

Keeping tires out of landfills also supports environmental sustainability through recycling and reuse. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association reports that as of 2017, 81.4 percent of scrap tires are recycled or used in other ways, including civil engineering projects, asphalt, and fuel.

There are a few rules to abide by when bringing tires to the drop-off: Identification will be required for proof of residency. Residents may bring up to nine passenger car and light truck tires for disposal. No tires from businesses or bicycle tires.

The free tire disposal event takes place on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tires can be dropped off on Airport Blvd. just past Costco off Talmage Rd, Ukiah.

