Replacement CalFresh benefits will be automatically issued for February storms in 120 California zip codes

MENDOCINO Co., 3/30/23 — California will issue automatically replacements of CalFresh/EBT benefits to residents in 120 different zip codes who were impacted by February’s winter storms, due to food losses from flooding and power outages. This means that those eligible will not need to apply for replacement benefits, but instead automatically receive them.

Replacement benefits will be automatically issued to residents in countries including “Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.”

Here’s the announcement with additional details from the USDA:

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 – Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved the California Department of Social Services request to issue automatic mass replacements of SNAP benefits for affected households that suffered food losses as a result of power outages and flooding due to severe winter storms that began February 23, 2023, through February 28, 2023. The waiver request applies to 120 zip codes in the following 28 counties: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba. Specifically, FNS authorizes the mass replacement of 50 percent of regular benefits for households that were issued February 1, 2023, through February 10, 2023, in the 120 zip codes. FNS is also authorizing the mass replacements of 50 percent of emergency allotment benefits for households that were issued February 4, 2023, and February 11, 2023, in the 120 zip codes. Rather than require SNAP households to report food losses individually, USDA allowed the state of California to approve automatic mass replacements for residents in specific zip codes in 28 counties who lost food as a result of the power outages and flooding. More details will be made available through the California Department of Social Services.