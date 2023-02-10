MENDOCINO Co., 2/10/23 – Millions of Americans will tune in at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12 to watch Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. While the San Francisco 49ers might not have any skin in the game, it’s bound to make great television, whether you’re there for the game, the commercials, half-time performer Rhianna, or all three. Here’s where to watch the Super Bowl in Mendocino County.

Boonville

Anderson Valley Brewing Company will host a viewing party and community potluck paired with its award-winning beers. Bring a dish to share! (707) 895-2337, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, avbc.com.

Covelo

The Covelo Cave is hosting a Super Bowl party. In addition to its regular menu of sandwiches and pizza, the Cave is serving apropos specials: Philly cheese steaks and Kansas City BBQ pulled pork sliders. Doors open at 2 p.m. 76290 Covelo Rd., Covelo, (707) 983-6799.

Fort Bragg

Golden West Saloon will show the game on two TVs above the bar. Last year, they served up Texas-style chili, blood orange margaritas, and specialty coffee drinks. This year is bound to include well poured cocktails, homemade comfort food and lots of fun. 21 and over. 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 813-4696. Mountain Mike’s Pizza has multiple big screen TVs to watch the big game. The pizza chain also has an arcade to keep the kids (or bored adults) busy. 898 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9999, mountainmikespizza.com.

Laytonville

Boomer’s Saloon’s large horseshoe bar makes for a prime spot to watch the Super Bowl. Grab a beer and a shot to pair with the bar’s large pub grub menu. 21 and over. 45020 N. Hwy 101, Laytonville, (707) 984-6534, boomerssaloon.com.

Pulled pork sliders and beer specials are on the menu for the Super Bowl at Harrison’s Pub. (Courtesy photo) Leggett

Harrison’s Pub has multiple big screen TVs and a heated patio to enjoy the game. In addition to its regular menu, the pub will have drink and food specials, including beer, fresh baked pretzels and sliders. Doors open at 3 p.m. Redwood River Resort, 75000 Hwy 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6249, redwoodriverresort.com.

Mendocino

Dick’s Place will show the game and local pop-up chef Sam Cook will serve pork butt and brisket with pineapple adobo sauce and cilantro lime slaw on homemade teleras bread. 21 and over. 45070 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010. Patterson’s Pub has seven high-definition TVs, including two in its heated and covered outdoor garden. The bar features 26 beers on tap and a full bar. Patterson’s full menu will be offered as well as game day specials. 21 and over. 10485 Lansing St., Mendocino, (707) 937-4783, pattersonspub.com.

Point Arena

The Garcia River Casino has a large bar and multiple big screen TVs at its smoke-free casino. The casino’s restaurant is offering a special menu for the day, including appetizers, beer and tacos. 21 and over. 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena, (707) 467-5300, thegarciarivercasino.com. The Wave Lounge at the Wharf Master’s Inn is showing the game. $5 drink specials are offered from 3-4:30 p.m. 785 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 882-3171, wharfmasters.com.

Potter Valley

The historic Hoppers Corner Bar and Saloon will show the Super Bowl on its two TVs above its big bar. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself tucking into a bowl of chili or stew handcrafted by the bartenders. 21 and over. 10770 Main St., Potter Valley, (707) 354-3875.

Redwood Valley

Coyote Valley Casino will overhaul its Shodakai Showroom, which usually hosts concerts, for the big game. The event includes a giant jumbotron, the biggest in the county. Guests can enjoy BBQ baby back ribs, sliders, beer and other specials. The casino will also be giving away $15,000 worth of prizes. 21 and over. 77 BIA Rd. 228, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. McCarty’s Bar hosts its annual Super Bowl Potluck Party. The bar has seven televisions. Guests are encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share and camp chairs to watch the game in comfort. The bar will also offer drink and snack specials. 21 and over. 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

Buster’s Burgers and Brew has five TVs to watch the Super Bowl. (Joe Casson/Google Reviews) Willits

Buster’s Burgers and Brew has five TVs, craft beers and plenty of Super Bowl food specials to get you through the game including loaded tater tots topped with John Ford Ranch beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese and onion strings; bacon-wrapped prawns with sweet chili sauce; and, because it’s Buster’s, a Mediterranean burger with John Ford Ranch beef, tzatziki sauce and all the fixings. 150 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-3233. Digger’s Bar is showing the game on its four big screen TVs. The bar will also serve up food and drink specials. 244 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-4977. Slam Dunk Pizza will host a family-friendly watch party. Win discounted food by playing Spin the Quarterback Wheel of Chaos, an ode to the wild ride the 49ers experienced this year. 1708 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-6811, slamdunkpizza.com.

Ukiah

Applebee’s will serve up burgers, steaks, cocktails and beers paired with its many TVs throughout its dining room and large bar. The chain has also introduced all-you-can-eat boneless wings, making it a reliable Super Bowl spot. (707) 462-7010, 1201 Airport Park Blvd., Ukiah, applebees.com. Isi’s Pizza has numerous big screen TVs and the largest selection of wings in town: 16 flavors! 1214 Airport Park Blvd., Ukiah, (707) 463-1226, isispizza.com. Mountain Mike’s Pizza has multiple big screen TVs to watch the big game. The pizza chain also has an arcade to keep the kids (or bored adults) busy. 1090 S. State St., Ukiah, mountainmikespizza.com. Slam Dunk Pizza will host a family-friendly watch party. Win discounted food by playing Spin the Quarterback Wheel of Chaos, an ode to the wild ride the 49ers experienced this year. 720 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 463-1000, slamdunkpizza.com. Ukiah Brewing Company will show the game on its TV above the bar and broadcast it live on its pub-wide sound system, including outside. Grab a double order of wings and a pitcher of beer ($35 for the combo) to enjoy while you watch. 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.