FEMA to open disaster recovery centers in Willits, Point Arena

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 2/10/23 — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open disaster recovery centers in Point Arena and Willits this month, Mendocino County announced Friday morning. Those who were affected by severe storms and flooding can register at the centers as early as Saturday.

Here’s the press release from Mendocino County:

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRIC) are opening in Mendocino County on February 11th, 2023. Residents who were affected by severe storms and flooding can register, update their FEMA applications, and learn about state and community programs and other available assistance at the centers.

The Centers in Mendocino County are located at:

Point Arena City Hall451 School StreetPoint Arena, CA 95468Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily MRIC site on 2/11/2023 and 2/12/2023. Transition to full DRC from 2/13/2o23 to 2/17/2023 Revert to MRIC Site from 2/18/2023 to 2/24/2023 Willits Branch Library, Rear Parking Lot390 East Commercial StreetWillits, CA 95490Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily MRIC Site ONLY 2/11/2023 to 2/17/2023 This site will close on 2/18/2023 and a full DRC is to be opened at the Willits Community Center from 2/18/2023 to 2/24/2023. Please see box below for additional details. Willits Community Center111 East Commercial StreetWillits, CA 95490Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Full DRC from 2/18/2023 to 2/24/2023. This site will NOT be open from 2/11/2023 to 2/17/2023, please visit the Willits Branch Library Parking lot for assistance at the MRIC Site during that time period.

Specialists at the recovery center can clarify information you received from FEMA or other agencies; they can explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters; and they can fax your requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Residents who had uninsured or underinsured damage and losses resulting from the severe storms and flooding are encouraged to apply to FEMA, although you do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply.

Here are other ways to apply:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

*Please note the different services available at DRC and MRIC Sites:

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC): DRCs offer in-person support to individuals and small business owners. Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the State are available to assist survivors. DRCs can:

Provide assistance with filling out applications.

Update the status of a survivor’s application.

Provide referral services to voluntary organizations who offer a variety of services to survivors.

Provide access to the U.S. Small Business Administration for loan help and customer service.

Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC): The sole function of MRICs is to register survivors. MRICs move around regularly and may be in an area for a short period of time to reach survivors who need registration help only.

Staffed by FEMA personnel to assist with registration and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

SBA will not be present at an MRIC.

Survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property, businesses, and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance.

In addition to visiting an MRIC, the easiest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors may also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT, seven days a week. Multi-lingual operators are available. If they use a relay service, such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel, give FEMA the number for that service. Specialists at the intake center can also provide referrals to community, state and federal agencies. No appointment is needed to visit any center.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

