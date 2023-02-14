CalFresh disaster replacement benefits are available for Mendocino, Contra Costa, and Ventura county residents after January storms

MENDOCINO Co., 2/14/23 — Residents of Mendocino, Contra Costa, and Ventura counties who suffered during the January storms are now eligible for replacement CalFresh/EBT benefits, but applications must be submitted by February 15, 2023. Replacement benefits will be made available electronically via the CalFresh EBT card, and there are a variety of ways to apply, including in person with a paper form, via phone, or online at https://benefitscal.com.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County with additional details:

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) announced February 6, 2023 that individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms in three counties, including Mendocino, may be eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Any individuals and families who lived or worked in Mendocino County between

December 27, 2022 – January 25, 2023, may be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food benefits if the household experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the severe winter storms:

• At least one person in the household was not getting regular CalFresh food benefits,

• Money was spent because of the storms or related power outage,

• Money was lost from work because of the severe winter storms, or

• Money was spent because of damage to a home or business.

HOW TO APPLY

Households may apply between February 13-15, 2023, by calling their local county social services office, submitting a paper application, or submitting a pre-registration online application, and will be accepted in Mendocino County at https://benefitscal.com.

Disaster CalFresh food benefits will be provided via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

For more information about Disaster CalFresh, call your local county social services office:

Fort Bragg office: 707-962-1000

Ukiah office: 707-463-7700