Snow possible in Mendocino County 1/2 and 1/3, heavy rainfall expected mid-week

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/2/23 — A trifecta of snow, rains, and high winds is expected to usher in 2023 across Mendocino County this week, with another atmospheric river expected to bring more flooding on the heels of a week marked by high rainfall.

Snow is possible Monday and early this week in high-elevation zones of northeastern Mendocino County, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka. In Laytonville, snow showers are forecasted through Tuesday for elevations of 3,000 feet, with the highest accumulation (between 1 and 3 inches) expected Monday. Snow showers with little accumulation are also possible in Covelo over the coming days.

Rain totals of between 3 and 6 inches are also forecasted across Mendocino County this week, according to a 7-day precipitation forecast shared by NWS Eureka on Monday morning. Light storms should move through the area Monday and Tuesday, but the heaviest rainfall is expected on Wednesday.

“Most of Mendocino County is probably going to see similar rain amounts to what they saw last week, if not a little bit more,” James White, a meteorologist at NWS Eureka, told The Mendocino Voice.

He said many small creeks are expected to flood on Wednesday into Thursday, with the Russian River forecasted to pass flood stage and crest at around 16.5 feet.

“The continued rain will bring more flooding potential, especially south of Cape Mendocino,” NWS Eureka wrote. “The Russian River at Hopland, the Navarro River, and the Garcia River all have the potential to flood again Wednesday night into Thursday.”

White said the Navarro River is not currently projected to flood but that early predictions there tend to be on the lower end; Overall, he said we should expect “probably pretty similar road flooding to what we saw last week.” Flood stage predictions for local rivers can be viewed on NWS’ Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

These latest storms come on the heels of intense weekend flooding, which led to closures on major highways in our area including Highway 1 and State Routes 128, 162, 175, and 271. That recent surge won’t necessarily make flooding more likely, White said, as the current soil moisture is similar to the levels we saw last week. But he also explained that hydrologic impacts can often have cumulative effects, such as reducing the strength of trees.

“This event does look much windier,” he added, explaining that — especially in exposed coastal areas — wind gusts of between 50 and 60 miles per hour are possible.

Meteorologists also predict storm force conditions and large seas off the coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The ocean will be particularly hazardous and not safe for any mariners Wednesday into Thursday,” NWS Eureka reported. White said models are forecasting potential swells of up to 30 feet, with Thursday into Friday bringing the most dangerous high surf.

White advised the following safety precautions:

Prepare an emergency kit to ensure you have what you need to weather the storm in your home.

Do not drive into floodwaters; turn around, return to a safe location, and wait for them to recede.

Be prepared for possible power outages; rural grids especially can be “fragile” in extreme weather.

