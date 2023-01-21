Mendocino County “Point-In-Time” count seeks volunteers for January 26 event

MENDOCINO Co., 1/20/23 — Every January, cities and counties around the country conduct a “Point-In-Time count” in order to help identify the number of people living unhoused, both in temporary or emergency shelters and outdoors, as part of a requirement by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The information from this count, collected during a specific “point in time,” is used by the federal government as well as the state to allocate funding for essential services, which is important to funding a variety of community organizations and agencies in our county.

This year, the Mendocino County count is planned to begin on January 26, and continue through the following week. Volunteers are needed to assist with the effort, which takes place in numerous locations throughout the county, including northern and southern inland regions as well as the coast. The Mendocino County Homeless Services Continuum of Care will be organizing the effort, and a volunteer training will be provided via Zoom.

If you are able to volunteer, you can sign up at https://Mendocino.PointInTime.info/. For more information, contact Veronica Wilson at [email protected] or (707) 468-7071.

More information from the county’s previous Point-In-Time counts can be found on this county webpage. The full announcement from the county is below:

Mendocino County, CA – The Mendocino County Homeless Services Continuum of Care (MCHSCoC) will be conducting its annual unsheltered Point-In-Time (PIT) Count which will begin at sunset on January 26, 2023, and run through the following week. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and is used by the State of California and multiple Federal Departments to calculate allocations of homeless services funding. The data received through the PIT Count will help our local community to identify needs and develop planning to engage and support those persons experiencing homelessness throughout Mendocino County. The Mendocino County Homeless Services Continuum of Care is a group of agencies that consist of service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community members, and Mendocino County staff. These individuals and agencies come together to help address the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness or are at-risk of homelessness. This undertaking requires a lot of individuals performing many different tasks in preparation for this event, as well as surveying individuals and families experiencing homelessness throughout Mendocino County. We need volunteers to count along the Coast as well as Southern and Northern Inland portions of Mendocino County. If you would like to volunteer, please sign up at https://Mendocino.PointInTime.info/. If you have questions or would like further information, please contact Veronica Wilson at [email protected] or (707) 468-7071.