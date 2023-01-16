Mendocino County Museum invites community feedback on strategic plan

WILLITS, 1/12/23 — The Mendocino County Museum is developing its strategic plan for the future, and is inviting community feedback as part of the process. The museum has launched a digital survey, which will run until April 28, 2023, and has also planned a series of community meetings around the county beginning in February.

You can take the survey at this link, or attend one of the meetings to share your ideas about how the museum could improve its services for residents, and what direction you think the organization should take in the future.

“Our community forums will be an opportunity to listen to the ideas and desires of our community and gain an understanding of how the museum can serve everyone’s interests better. We are

really excited for this opportunity to engage with everyone,” notes Karen Mattson, Museum

Administrator, in the announcement.

Here’s all the details from the museum:

MUSEUM LAUNCHES COMMUNITY FORUMS & SURVEY

Help Shape the Future of Your Museum!

The Mendocino County Museum is launching a Community Engagement Series of meetings and

posting an online survey to ignite discussion about its future direction. Through extensive planned

outreach efforts, staff are venturing forth to build relationships with our stakeholders and gain

insight from community members that will help shape the future of our museum. The digital survey

is available now on the Mendocino County Museum Website. The survey requires only a few

minutes of time to complete and provides valuable data for the Museum. The survey closes on

April 28th.

Community Forums will begin on February 15th and Museum staff, along with members from the

Museum Advisory Board, the Strategic Planning Committee, and the Friends of the Museum, will

tour the county to collectively gather information to help envision a bright future. Digital exhibits

will be available for all to enjoy, as will refreshments provided by the Friends. In addition to the

three Community Forums held in Willits, a Community Forum will be held at the following

Mendocino County Branch Libraries.

Museum Community Forum Dates and Locations

• Wednesday, February 15th 10:00-12:00 – Mendocino County Museum – Wonacott Room

• Wednesday, March 1st 5:00-7:00 – Mendocino County Museum – Wonacott Room

• Wednesday, March 15th 5:00-7:00 – Mendocino County Museum – Wonacott Room

• Tuesday April 4th 10:00-12:00 – Ukiah Branch Library

• Wednesday, April 5th 10:00-12:00 – Fort Bragg Branch Library

• Wednesday, April 26th 10:00-12:00 – Point Arena (Coast) Branch Library

• Friday, April 28th 10:30-12:00 – Round Valley Branch Library

The Community Forums are open to everyone, and drop-in attendance is welcome. If you plan to

attend or will be sending members from your organization, we would be delighted if you RSVP.

For more information, visit www.mendocinocounty.org/museum or contact the Mendocino County

Museum at (707) 459-2736 or [email protected]