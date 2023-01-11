Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 11: Fourth atmospheric river arrives bringing more rain, wind, flooding and other hazardous conditions (Updated 11:28 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

1/11/23 11:28 a.m. — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported this morning that a car was found submerged in flood waters along Trenton-Healdsburg Rd. in Forestville in Sonoma County. The body of Daphne Fontino, a 43 year old Ukiah resident, was found Inside the vehicle. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available. NBC Bay area has this report.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/11/23 – Mendocino County woke up to a fourth atmospheric river this morning without a moment to dry out between the last one. This storm brings another round of what the National Weather Service calls “excessive rain on already saturated ground” that “may produce more flooding.” The county should be prepared for just that: more rain and wind that could result in more flooding, downed trees, and power outages. The Mendocino Voice team will be reporting live on conditions. Latest updates will be posted above!

The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) reports that Mendocino County will experience “another period of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall” Wednesday. As a result, NWS Eureka once again issued numerous advisories and watches county-wide, from the coast to inland regions. Here’s what to expect in the next 24 hours.

NWS Eureka forecasts that the county may see rainfall ranging from 1.23” in Covelo to 1.97” in Point Arena now through 4 a.m. Coastal areas, Laytonville, Leggett, Willits and portions of Anderson Valley may experience isolated thunderstorms tonight through early Thursday morning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

And with all that rain comes more floods, which leads to unsafe driving conditions, more road closures, and other hazards. A Flood Watch is in place for the entire county through early Thursday morning. We can expect to see more flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, including the potential closure, again, of State Route 1 at the Garcia River, SR 128 near Navarro, and SR 175 in Hopland due to river flooding. And it’s not just the rivers: culverts, storm drains and ditches will likely overflow again in urban areas.

Due to concerns of flooding at the Navarro and Russian rivers, NWS Eureka issued a Flood Warning for both, which means flooding is already happening or will happen soon. The Navarro River near Navarro is forecast to hit 24.1 ft. early Thursday morning, a touch over its 23 ft. flood stage. NWS Eureka is also concerned that SR 222, Talmage Road, near Ukiah could see minor flooding from the Navarro. The Russian River near Hopland can expect to exceed its 15 ft. flood stage at 16.8 ft. tonight. As for the Garcia River, it could reach 10.2 ft. at 7 a.m. on Thursday, one foot below the 11 ft. reached on Monday that resulted in the closure of Highway 1.

A Wind Advisory starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday for the Mendocino Coast. Coastal communities could experience 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph. While the advisory is only for the coast, inland residents can expect winds from 16 to 26 mph with gusts up to 38 mph.

Information is changing rapidly, and we’ll be keeping you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin due to the historic conditions — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

You can read more about the storm’s original forecast in our previous article about this storm, and be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

Sandbags are available at the following locations, according to Mendocino County:

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willis Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

In Gualala, the South Coast Fire Protection District (SCFPD) is distributing emergency go-bags. Provided by PG&E and the Mendocino County Operation of Emergency Services, the bags include a blanket, granola bar, chips, water, gummy snacks, and a portable power station to keep your phone charged. First come, first serve at 39215 Church St., Gualala. SCFPD also has generators on hand for some residents experiencing extended power outages. Contact Jason Warner at 707-392-5572 for more information.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice.

