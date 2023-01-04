Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 and 128 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 9:21 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most intense on the North Coast on Wednesday and Thursday, with high winds, significant precipitation, and potential for flooding and road closures across Mendocino County and the region. There have already been a number of power outages and road closures early Wednesday morning, particularly on the Mendocino Coast.

The Russian River at Hopland and the Navarro River at Navarro forecast are forecast to reach flood stage during this weather event, leading to possible road closures, and there is the potential for debris flows or flooding in the vicinity of the August Complex burn scar. Additionally, the National Weather Service Eureka has issued a High Surf Warning starting at 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. The Coast can expect “dangerously large breaking waves around 30 feet.”

Information is changing rapidly and we’ll be keeping you updated on current conditions throughout the next several days. Although local agencies are preparing for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin due to the historic conditions — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

You can read more about the forecast in our previous article about this storm, and there are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area.

Given the excessive amount of lines down in the area, PG&E has declared a “stage down” in the Ukiah area. This means there is no estimated time for when PG&E plans to respond to outages. The City of Ukiah will close select roads due downed lines and trees in the meantime.

1/4/23 9:20 p.m. —

National Weather Service Eureka reports that the cyclone will continue to bring heavy rainfall into Mendocino County through Thursday evening. Fort Bragg could expect 1.33 inches, Ukiah and Covelo over 1.8 inches, and Laytonville over 2.5 inches of rain. Flooding and mudslides, which we are already reporting, are possible.

South Coast Fire Protection District, which oversees first responding on the southern Mendocino Coast, will begin responding to non-life threatening responses to “assess the damage and clear the roadways.” The district has hired two loaders to help clear debris on the roads in its coverage area on Thursday. However, the district reminds everyone: “It’s a mess out there. We are doing everything we can to keep up with this storm, thank you for your patience.”

Multiple power lines are reported down in the vicinity of SR 175 and Red Hill Road, and traffic controls and possibly a road closure may be put into place until the situation is cleared.

1/4/23 9:02 p.m — NWS Eureka is warning that SE-S winds will be picking up into Thursday morning, which could result in additional outages, downed trees, and objects being blown around. High surf up to 30 feet is also possible into Thursday along the Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte county coasts.

According to Caltrans, Highway 1 in both directions in downtown Point Arena from Riverside Dr. to Lake St. is closed due to downed trees. It is expected to reopen around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

1/4/23 6:55 p.m — Highway 128 is closed from Highway 1 to Masonite Industrial Rd. (just west of the north fork of the Navarro River). The road is anticipated to reopen at 2:01 p.m. on Thursday.

1/4/23 6:41 p.m — Emergency responders have been facing difficulties responding to a medical call at the Creekside Cabins due to the location of the sink hole from last week’s storm at the entrance of the park, but multiple crews are on the way.

1/4/23 6:15 p.m — Highway 1 from Miner Hole Rd to Gasker Slough in Flumeville, south of Stornetta, is closed due to a downed tree. Caltrans expects it to reopen by 7:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The South Coast Fire Protection District, which covers the southern Mendocino Coast, is pleading for people to stay home or shelter in place. “It is too unsafe to be out in these conditions,” they shared on Facebook. The district will stop responding to incidents unless they are life threatening due to the safety of their fire crews.

1/4/23 6 p.m — Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire in the trees near downed power lines at Highway 101 and Reynolds Highway, just north of Willits. There are also a number of downed trees impeding traffic across the county, including one-way traffic on S.R. 20, and S.R. 175 in Lake County.

SR 128 is remains closed from West Limits Philo to Ruddick Rd. and Highway 1 remains closed at mile marker 19, near Stornetta.

Sandbags are available at the following locations: Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175, Redwood Valley Fire Station at 8481 East Rd. in Redwood Valley, outside the Willits Police Department located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits, Laytonville Fire Station at 44950 Willis Ave in Laytonville, Fort Bragg Fire Department at 141 N. Main St. in Fort Bragg, and at Covelo High School, at the intersection of Airport and Howard.

1/4/23 5 p.m — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office warns that a flash flood watch is now in effect for the southern portions of the August Complex burn scar, including portions of northeastern Mendocino and northern Lake counties, and will last until Thursday afternoon — more details here

Emergency crews have been working to clear downed lines and trees from the vicinity of Highway 1 and Navarro Ridge Road, but have been having difficulty clearing the area. Downed lines, rocks, and downed trees continue to be reported across the county.

Mendocino Transit Authority (MTA) has canceled service on routes 75 and 95 on Thursday due to road conditions. MTA asks riders to monitor route conditions at its website.

Caltrans will be activating emergency road signage across the state to assist travelers with safe driving over the coming days, and additional road crews are out responding to incidents as they arise. People are encouraged to avoid the roads if at all possible, and if you are driving, do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways or past warning signs.

Pacific Community Charter School has canceled classes on Thursday, January 5.

1/4/23 3:50 p.m — In Fort Bragg, public works workers are working to clear drains full of debris, and residents are asked to report blocked or overflowing drains to the city, according to Lindy Peters in the city’s most recent update. 30 feet swells are possible along the Mendocino Coast in the upcoming forecast in the next 12 – 24 hours, and residents of low lying areas are asked to take caution.

More than 1800 customers remain without power on the Mendocino Coast, with outages occurring south of Little River all the way to Gualala, although some of the outages that began Wednesday morning have been resolved. Smaller outages are ongoing at a number of other locations around the county, with no estimated time of restoration provided for many of the incidents.

1/4/23 3:25 p.m. — The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS) has upgraded its Flood Warning for the Navarro River and the community of Navarro to a River Flood Watch starting tonight through Thursday afternoon. NWS expects “minor flooding” when the Navarro River rises above flood stage late tonight and crests at 25.2 feet Thursday morning. The river is currently at 23 feet.

The City of Fort Bragg has been providing updates via their Facebook page, and announced that despite a pump failing at the city’s water treatment plant this morning, that problem has now been resolved. There are several areas within the city that are being used as staging locations for PG&E, and so roads may be closed off in those areas. Watch the most recent update from Fort Bragg here.

The Noyo beach park and the Noyo jetty parking lot have been closed due to high winds, large surf, and flooding, according to the Fort Bragg Police Department.

In Willits, power outages have led to several gas stations requiring generators to operate, including Browns Corner and Chevron, the City of Willits announced. As of 2 pm, the gas pumps at Safeway in Willits were not operating.

Laytonville Unified has notified parents that high school will remain open as long as there is power, but basketball practice and today’s game has been canceled.

1/4/23 2:56 p.m. — The City of Willits Water Department reports that the upcoming storm is “complicating the Department’s efforts to provide water due to sediment entering the reservoirs.” The city is asking water customers to limit their water use to allow the department to “recharge the system.”

1/4/23, 2:47 p.m. — Caltrans confirmed that Route 1 is now open to through traffic south of Gallaway near Iverson Point Rd after being closed due to downed power lines and trees. Northbound remains closed. The Mendocino Transit Authority (MTA) is warning riders that service may be impacted due to the upcoming storm. Riders are asked to monitor MTA service via its website.

1/4/23, 1:39 p.m. — Highway 1 at Mountain View Rd. in Stornetta/Manchester is closed due to downed trees. It is unknown when it will reopen.

1/4/23, 1:24 p.m. — We are seeing more closures and also have our first school closure due to the storm. The intersection of Highway 1 and Iverson Point Rd is closed per Caltrans due to trees and power lines down and blocking both lanes of of Highway 1. It is unknown when it will reopen. Additionally, Point Arena Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 5, due to storm impacts.

1/4/23, 12:44 p.m. — California State Parks has closed the following parks due to power outages and storm impacts: MacKerricher SP, Navarro River Redwoods SP, Russian Gulch SP, Sinkyone Wilderness SP, Standish Hickey State Recreation Area and Van Damme SP. The closures remain in place through Thursday.

There have also been a number of closures and cancellations for local events and attractions, including the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, Point Cabrillo Light Station, and others — we don’t recommend you travel but if you had plans, we recommend you check in advance to make sure the events is still happening.

There have been a number of reports of downed power lines and downed trees in roads around the county, and emergency crews have been responding quickly. Please do not attempt to move or touch downed power lines.

1/4/23, 12:10 p.m. — Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency to support response and recovery efforts throughout the state related to the storm. Additionally, power is back on for the majority of customers in Redwood Valley.

1/4/23, 10:26 a.m. — PG&E is reporting outages impacting over 4,400 customers throughout the county. On the Mendocino Coast, an estimated 3,433 customers are without power from Westport to Gualala with the largest outages in Gualala (1,021 customers), Fort Bragg (946), Point Arena and Manchester (466) and Albion (347). The Sea Ranch is also reporting an outage for 2,548. Inland, small outages dot the landscape from Anderson Valley to Leggett. Major outages are east of Hwy 101 in Willits (1,277) and Redwood Valley (395). See the bottom of this article for tips on how to prepare and stay safe during power outages.

1/4/23, 9:45 a.m. — The Mendocino Coast Humane Society (MCHS) reports that their power is out. Animal adoptions have been postponed. MCHS is asking that any animal-related emergencies in the Fort Bragg city limits be reported to the Fort Bragg Police.

1/4/23, 9:30 a.m. — High winds are already battering Mendocino County. According to the National Weather Service Eureka, “winds could grow even stronger over the next few hours.” Locally, wind gusts of 38 mph are being reported inland and 50 mph on the coast. Our neighbors to the north in Humboldt County have reported wind gusts up to 80 mph on mountain ridges!

1/4/23, 8:53 a.m. — South Coast Fire Protection District reports a second closure in the Anchor Bay area: Hwy 1 northbound at Serenisea Rd. due to fallen trees and downed power lines. No time for reopening has been established.

1/4/23, 8:41 a.m. — Fort Bragg Police Department reports that the area of Walnut St. and Grove St. are closed to traffic due to PG&E responding to widespread power outages in the area.

Fort Bragg Food Bank is open only for emergency food distribution from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today. They are asking people to stay home unless it’s an emergency.

1/4/23, 8:16 a.m. — South Coast Fire Protection District reports that there is a hard closure on Fish Rock Rd entering Hwy 1 due to downed power lines and trees. Crews are at the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening. They are reporting that call volume to 911 has gone up delaying response. “Please stay home if you can.”

1/4/23, 8:00 a.m. — Fort Bragg Police Department reports that PG&E is using W. Cypress St. for staging trucks, equipment and resources. The police department is asking that folks “avoid utilizing the south coastal trail parking lot to minimize impact to their operations.”

Sandbags are available at the following locations, according to Mendocino County:

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willis Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: