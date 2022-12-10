Mendocino Flavors: Mendocino wine brings in the bucks; foodie events and more delicious news

MENDOCINO Co., 12/10/22 — Brrrrr, it’s cold out there!! I don’t know about you, but, the holidays combined with this wintry weather makes me wanna overindulge in comfort food, cozy cocktails and whatever whipped cream-topped peppermint-bark flavored coffee is being served at my favorite coffee shop. Whether you’re enjoying any of those indulgences, or just relaxing with a cup of hot tea, here’s the latest food and drink news from Mendocino County! ☕️

The numbers are in: the California and local wine industry is an economic force

Last week, the Wine Institute and California Association of Winegrape Growers released a new report about the economic impact of the California wine industry in the United States. The data is staggering: the California wine industry employs 1.1 million people nationwide. In California alone, almost half a million people work in the wine industry. Over the past six years, the California wine industry has seen 27% growth statewide and 49% nationally. California wine generates $170.5 billion in economic activity annually, including everything from wine sales to wine tastings. Of that $170.5 billion generated nationwide, $73 billion is in the state alone. To no surprise, California is the nation’s number one wine producer.

The report is broken down by congressional and legislative districts, meaning we aren’t able to extrapolate data for Mendocino County specifically. However, for California’s 2nd State Assembly district, which comprises all of Mendocino, Del Norte, Humboldt, and Trinity counties and a portion of Sonoma County, the numbers break down as follows:

$4.4 billion in annual economic activity

19,512 jobs

1,016 vineyard and winery operations

4.4 million tourist visits to wineries

$100.9 million in annual tourism spending

According to Bernadette Byrne, executive director of Mendocino WineGrowers, a nonprofit that provides resources to wineries and vintners and promotes Mendocino wine, the average crop value of Mendocino County grapes is $107 million. However, according to Byrne, “the economic impact of the winegrape industry in Mendocino County goes far beyond the raw crop value.”

“The wine industry is a huge contributor to our tourism, which contributes well over $300 million in travel-related spending in Mendocino County annually,” says Byrne, who believes the economic impact of Mendocino County wine should not be underestimated. “With well over one hundred wineries, and ten AVAs [specific regional appellations], Mendocino County draws travelers from all over the world. Mendocino County wine grapes are a highly valued commodity, and the grapes are sold to premium wineries in California, enhancing the recognition as a world-class wine country destination.”

A class about Mendocino wine offered at Cal Poly Humboldt

Speaking of local wine, the upcoming spring semester at Cal Poly Humboldt will offer a Zoom-based class about the “micro producers of terroir-driven wines in a laid-back, road-less-traveled land,” a.k.a. Mendocino County wine. Pat Long, a wine educator and former wine industry professional, will guide students through an evening of all things Mendocino County wine. The class is part of Cal Poly Humboldt’s Sip in Place Online Wine & Beer Classes series in which students can enjoy learning about California’s many liquid offerings from the comfort of their own homes. “Northern California Wines: A Sense of Place: Mendocino County” takes place on Thursday, March 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Enrollment is $35. Learn more here.

IYCMI: Harbor House Inn retains two Michelin Stars

The Elk restaurant and resort has been a foodie destination ever since Executive Chef Matthew Kammerer took the reigns. Get all the details on the establishment’s latest recognition here.

No more for Clo: Clover discontinues ice cream

The Petaluma Argus-Courier is reporting that Clover Sonoma, formally known as Clover Stornetta Farms, is no longer making its ice cream. According to the article, the ice cream was discontinued months ago and local grocers have not been able to stock frozen products. Headquarter in Petaluma, Clover Sonoma has dairy farms in Mendocino County.

Non-perishable and canned food donations needed in Covelo and Willits

Tri Counties Bank is seeking canned food and non-perishable food donations for the bank’s annual food drive. The food drive benefits the Salvation Army throughout Northern California. Last year, the bank collected 80,000 pounds of food across the region and hopes to meet that goal again. Folks can drop off donations at Tri Counties Bank locations in Covelo (76405 Covelo Rd.) and Willits (255 S. Main St.). Donations are accepted now through December 23.

Dine out for dogs and cats in Fort Bragg, December 13

Mayan Fusion in Fort Bragg will host the Mendocino Coast Humane Society for the nonprofit’s monthly “Dine Out for Dogs and Cats.” Enjoy Mayan Fusion’s diverse menu featuring new twists on traditional Yucatan food and Mediterranean-inspired dishes for pescatarians, vegetarians and carnivores alike. A portion of every bill will be donated to the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. Reservations recommended for lunch (11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) and dinner (5-8:30 p.m.). (707) 961-0211, 418 N. Main St., Fort Bragg. mayanfusion.com

Small — but equally important — news bites

The following restaurants are closed for holiday breaks: Egghead’s in Fort Bragg is closed through December 15. The Bluebird Cafe in Hopland is closed through December 14. Dahvi’s Kitchen in Willits is now open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Have food or drink news you’d like me to consider for inclusion in my weekly news round-ups? Email me at [email protected]. Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.