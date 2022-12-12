Mendocino County receives millions for transportation projects & streetscape enhancement in downtown Gualala

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/9/22 — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved a variety of infrastructure projects in Mendocino County this week, including a $7.7 million allocation to the Gualala Downtown Streetscape Enhancement Plan.

The project spans a half-mile of Highway 1 where it runs through downtown Gualala, and is meant to facilitate safe, comfortable pedestrian and bicycle travel by adding bike lanes in both directions, pedestrian walkways, and multiple crosswalks. According to CalTrans’ project page, it would also improve the downtown’s “visual character by incorporating landscape and hardscape features.”

Funding for the Gualala plan came as part of a $1 billion package supporting 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities, as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program.

The CTC also allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, of which around $33.5 million went to Mendocino County projects. Those allocations are:

Approximately $21M including more than $18.6M in federal IIJA funding toward improvements at Eel River Bridge No. 10-0236 on Route 162 near Longvale in Mendocino County.

Approximately $6M toward roadway and culvert repairs from south of Old Sherwood Road to north of Piercy along U.S. 101 in Mendocino County.

Approximately $3.8M toward emergency allocations toward guardrail, sign, fence, embankment and drainage repairs along U.S. 101 south of Willits in Mendocino County.

Approximately $2.7M toward median barrier and retaining wall construction and roadway improvements near Willits from Black Bart Road to Waterplant/Grider Road along U.S. 101 in Mendocino County.

Read more about transportation projects locally and statewide here.

