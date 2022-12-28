Letter from the Superintendent: Thank you to Mendocino County

The following is a column submitted by Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins, published here as a letter-to-the-editor:

At the end of this year, as many of you know, my tenure as County Superintendent of

Schools will come to a close. These past four years, which included a life-altering pandemic,

have made me a better leader, a better professional, and a better person. I leave my position

with an immense sense of gratitude to the many individuals and partner agencies who have

been central to carrying out the mission of the Mendocino County Office of Education

(MCOE).

First, I would like to recognize the staff of the county office, who together, working arm in

arm, embraced change, and a new vision for students across the county. They are among

the most dedicated and extraordinary people I have known, and I am so grateful to them.

MCOE is a team that knows and embodies our values of Service, Excellence, Innovation, and

Teamwork – as we carry out our work every day.

I am proud of the new coastal center and the staff supporting our coastal school district

partners. We changed the way in which we do our professional development. Prior to the

pandemic, we had begun to explore new ways to deliver training. We are pleased with the

progress made at supporting our employees in their professional development and

learning, which ultimately impacts the quality of service we provide to our students and

families.

Over the last four years, it is important to note that we hired many fantastic employees.

When it comes to innovation, our team implemented many new initiatives that positively

impact students all over the county. Between how we teach and how we approach student

learning as mentors and as staff developers, we’ve brought Innovation to the classroom in

Mendocino County. We have the first-ever educational technology leadership Consortium

that Mendocino County has ever seen.

Lastly, I want to commend the MCOE team for their commitment to teamwork and a

continuous improvement mindset. All our departments are now aligned with the California

system of support. Together we created a map of how to continue to move MCOE forward.

And once again, thank you to all those individuals who make the MCOE the amazing

organization that it is.

The work of a county office of education is complex, and multi-layered, and involves many

external agencies to deliver critical services and support to our students. I would like to

thank our local public health agency, the law enforcement agencies that serve our county,

and countless nonprofits that support our students and families every day. Your work is

vital to the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community. Thank you for being

trusted partners that we can count on.

As I begin a new chapter in my career, I leave knowing that the work we have accomplished

together will carry on. I look forward to being your partner in our joint mission to serve the

students and families of Mendocino County.

It has been a pleasure to serve as your County Superintendent of Schools.

~Michelle Hutchins

