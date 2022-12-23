CHP to hold “maximum enforcement period” from Dec. 23 – 25

MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/22 — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a maximum enforcement period beginning Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and ending Sunday, December 25 at midnight. Officers will prioritize speeding violations and impaired drivers, and all available officers will be on the roads.

Here’s the announcement from CHP:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely.

“With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 28 people were killed in California crashes throughout the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) last year. During that 54 -hour MEP, CHP officers made 341 arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, the CHP issued 1,151 citations for speeding violations and 16 citations for occupants not being properly restrained.

The CHP will begin the MEP at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 25. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need.

During the MEP, the CHP will deploy all available officers to patrol the highways looking to remove impaired drivers. Additional focus will be placed on speeding, which is one of the primary causes of crashes in California.

