California King Tides to roll in this week, Dec. 23 and 24

CALIFORNIA, 12/22/22 — This winter’s California King Tides will come at the end of December and January, with this month’s highest tides rolling in Dec. 23 and 24.

The King Tides will be back again next month, on Jan. 21 and 22.

Caution is always encouraged during these highest tides, which can be dangerous on cliff-lined beaches like those in Mendocino County. Find out what time and how high the King Tides will be near you.

“Take extra precautions when you walk on slippery areas or near big waves, and always be conscious of your surroundings and the weather conditions,” representatives for the California Coastal Commission wrote in a news release. “Don’t turn your back on the ocean! Please be aware that shore birds may be taking refuge in areas above the tide line —don’t flush them out in the process of getting your shot.” In fact, citizens can help science by taking photographs.

Observing the highest tides of today can help Californians visualize future sea levels, a release from the commission explained. The commission’s California King Tides Project aims to document this year’s tides with photos of the coast taken by the public. Photos will be added to a map of this season’s King Tides photos. Those interested can learn how to participate by uploading photos via a web browser or with a free app.

Large tides are not our only exciting tidal attractions this week. Some of the lowest tides of the year are running Dec. 20 to 23 — so there’s still time to help look for critically endangered sunflower sea stars as part of the Solstice Sea Star Search.

Explore a map of photos from recent King Tides.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.