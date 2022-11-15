Willits man, 36, killed Friday in rollover crash involving tree in Brooktrails

WILLITS, 11/14/22 — A 36-year-old man from Willits died in a solo crash Friday evening in the Brooktrails area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, pending notification of his loved ones and next of kin.

The victim was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon north on Sherwood Road, near Birch Street, around 5:20 p.m. when he went over the double yellow line, into the southbound lane of travel and off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over and hit a tree.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

Advertisements