The Mendocino Setlist: November 4-10

MENDOCINO Co., 11/1/22 – Halloween costumes are back in storage, and the stages are clear of candy. This week features many local favorites and a handful of diverse national acts gracing venues across the county.

Friday, November 4 Kyle Madrigal – Guitarist, harmonica player, and singer Kyle Madrigal performs every Friday. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St, Willits.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Bob Ayres Big Band – Performing as part of Fort Bragg’s First Friday event, the seventeen-piece Bob Ayres Big Band, led by Erica Zissa, will perform swing music. Dancing encouraged. 7-8 p.m., free (donations accepted), upstairs at the Company Store, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Steven Bates – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Steven Bates leads his band in a high energy concert with “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics.” 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., free, Shanachie Pub, 50 S. Main St., Willits.

Los Karkik’s – Mexican Cumbia band Los Karkik’s will perform with Tropical Mar Azul and Colombian singer-songwriter Coko Torres. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $50, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley. Tickets on sale here.

Saturday, November 5 Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Mama Grows Funk – Performing as part of Huge Arker Day, Mama Grows Funk performs funk, soul, Latin and R&B classics. Huge Arker Day is the release of Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s 15.5% ABV Huge Arker and the event also includes a beer run and food by Fairall’s Farm. Free, 1 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every first Saturday of the month. Jim Switzer hosts with a full band. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., free, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Laurie Lewis will perform folk and bluegrass originals and covers. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Tickets on sale at arenatheater.org.

DJ Eddie Vedolla – Ukiah-based DJ Eddie Vedollal makes his debut at the Thirsty Axe playing top 40, hip hop and dance tracks. All ages, 9 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

Sunday, November 6 Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Great American Trainwreck performs at Anderson Valley Brewing Company on Sunday, November 6. (Courtesy photo)

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Great American Trainwreck – Seattle’s Great American Trainwreck will perform its mix of Southern rock, bluegrass and classic country. Free, 3-5 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Sunday Music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 3-12 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Beatles sing-a-long – San Francisco pianist Joshua Raoul Brody will host a sing-a-long of Beatles classics. Lyrics sheets will be provided to guests so no one is left out. If you have a favorite Beatles song, Brody will accompany your performance on keyboards in a live version of karaoke. All ages, free, 4-6 p.m., Fog Eater Cafe, 45104 Main St., Mendocino.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Monday, November 7 Pete Henry – Orange County-based blues singer and guitarist Pete Henry Fisk performs as a one-man band. Fisk founded his first band when he was nine years old. He’ll perform originals and covers of jazz, early Americana, and contemporary songs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 S. Main St., Willits.

Wednesday, November 9 Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.



Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].