The Mendocino Setlist: November 4-10

MENDOCINO Co., 11/1/22 – Halloween costumes are back in storage, and the stages are clear of candy. This week features many local favorites and a handful of diverse national acts gracing venues across the county.
Friday, November 4
Kyle Madrigal – Guitarist, harmonica player, and singer Kyle Madrigal performs every Friday. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St, Willits.
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Bob Ayres Big Band – Performing as part of Fort Bragg’s First Friday event, the seventeen-piece Bob Ayres Big Band, led by Erica Zissa, will perform swing music. Dancing encouraged. 7-8 p.m., free (donations accepted), upstairs at the Company Store, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Steven Bates – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Steven Bates leads his band in a high energy concert with “jamming, roots-rock with conscious lyrics.” 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., free, Shanachie Pub, 50 S. Main St., Willits.
Los Karkik’s – Mexican Cumbia band Los Karkik’s will perform with Tropical Mar Azul and Colombian singer-songwriter Coko Torres. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $50, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley. Tickets on sale here.
Saturday, November 5
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Mama Grows Funk – Performing as part of Huge Arker Day, Mama Grows Funk performs funk, soul, Latin and R&B classics. Huge Arker Day is the release of Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s 15.5% ABV Huge Arker and the event also includes a beer run and food by Fairall’s Farm. Free, 1 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every first Saturday of the month. Jim Switzer hosts with a full band. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., free, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.
Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Laurie Lewis will perform folk and bluegrass originals and covers. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Tickets on sale at arenatheater.org.
DJ Eddie Vedolla – Ukiah-based DJ Eddie Vedollal makes his debut at the Thirsty Axe playing top 40, hip hop and dance tracks. All ages, 9 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.
Sunday, November 6
Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.
Great American Trainwreck – Seattle’s Great American Trainwreck will perform its mix of Southern rock, bluegrass and classic country. Free, 3-5 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Sunday Music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 3-12 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Beatles sing-a-long – San Francisco pianist Joshua Raoul Brody will host a sing-a-long of Beatles classics. Lyrics sheets will be provided to guests so no one is left out. If you have a favorite Beatles song, Brody will accompany your performance on keyboards in a live version of karaoke. All ages, free, 4-6 p.m., Fog Eater Cafe, 45104 Main St., Mendocino.
Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Monday, November 7
Pete Henry – Orange County-based blues singer and guitarist Pete Henry Fisk performs as a one-man band. Fisk founded his first band when he was nine years old. He’ll perform originals and covers of jazz, early Americana, and contemporary songs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 S. Main St., Willits.
Wednesday, November 9
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
