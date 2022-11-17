The Mendocino Setlist: November 18-24

MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – This week we give thanks for the vibrant music scene of Mendocino County, from Gualala to Leggett. Now that tourist season has quieted down, it’s even more important to get out and support our local musicians and venues. Don’t forget to drop an extra tip in the bucket in gratitude for the county’s many talents sharing their musical gifts with us.

Friday, November 18

Kyle Madrigal – Guitarist, harmonica player, and singer Kyle Madrigal performs every Friday. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St, Willits.

Margo & Friends – Lakeport’s Margo & Friends makes their debut at Anderson Valley Brewing Company. Led by singer and guitarist Margo Fleming, the band performs “the 3 R’s”: rock, rhythm & blues, and reggae — with a dash of country and jazz. All ages, free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Mendonesian – Saxophonist Bob Aranguren, drummer Matt Stephens, bassist Bing York, trumpeter Steve Paul and vocalist/pianist Lynn Kiesewetter perform jazz and Latin jazz as Mendonesian. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, free, 8 p.m., Arena Market & Cafe, 185 Main St., Point Arena.

Stevie Cornell Trio – Hot off the heels of his first solo album, Stevie Cornell started his music career in the 1970s East Bay punk rock band The Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the 1980s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, his music has been described as “dreamy country textures” with “cashmere rhythms.” 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

R&B Night – DJ Grandpa D spins contemporary and classic R&B. 21 and over, free, 9-11:30 p.m., Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd, Point Arena.

Saturday, November 19

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Vuckovich in Concert – Jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich will perform a rare solo concert. During the show, Vuckovich will perform his favorite songs from a myriad of jazz composers and musicians. He’ll also demonstrate a variety of tempos, piano styles and rhythms, tapping into his wealth of knowledge as a jazz historian. Vuckovich has been featured in The New York Times and Jazz Times and on National Public Radio. He’ll be accompanied on select songs by acoustic bassist Buca Necak and guitarist Chris Doering. All ages, $29 in advance, $34 at the door, 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala. Tickets on sale here.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

John Primer performs at the Arena Theater on Saturday, November 19.

John Primer – Legendary Chicago blues guitarist and singer John Primer performs. The former band leader for Muddy Waters, he’s performed alongside Buddy Guy, the Rolling Stones, Magic Slim and more. He’s been nominated for two Grammy Awards, awarded two Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards and is a member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Read more about this event in the Mendocino Voice. All ages, $25, 7 p.m., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Tickets on sale here.

The Mighty T-Bones – Five-piece “rock-boogie-blues” band the Mighty T-Bones will perform. Wine, beer and snacks are available for purchase. Dancing encouraged. 21 and over, $20, 7-10 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar.

Funkacillin – Willits-based six-piece funk, soul and R&B band Funkacillin performs. $20, 7:30 p.m., Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Lane, Willits. Tickets on sale here.

Clay Hawkins Trio – Singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Clay Hawkins performs. Hawkins cites Neil Young, John Fahey, The Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead as influences. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Reggae night – DJ Seshwann plays reggae and dancehall. 21 and over, $5, 8-11 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Dubstep night – DJ Ravin Kaos spins dubstep. All ages, $5, 9 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

Rita Hosking and Sean Feder perform at the Willits Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 20. (Rik Keller)

Sunday, November 20

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Rita Hosking and Sean Feder – Country-folk singer-songwriter Rita Hosking performs alongside fellow folk musician Sean Feder. Hosking, who has been featured on NPR’s Weekend Edition and The Country Show with Bob Harris on the BBC, performs songs about “forest fires, culture clash, demolition derbies, the working class and hope.” All ages, $25, 2 p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits. Buy tickets here.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Santa Rosa Symphony Chamber Players – The Symphony of the Redwoods presents the Santa Rosa Symphony Chamber Players. The trio features violist Alex Volonts, pianist Kymry Esainko, and flutist Kathleen Reynolds. Reynolds not only performs as part of the chamber orchestra, she is also the principal flutist for both the Symphony of the Redwoods and the Santa Rosa Symphony. During this show, they’ll perform works by Durufle, Bloch, CPE Bach, and others. All ages, $25, 3 p.m., Preston Hall, 44831 Main St., Mendocino. Tickets on sale here.

Sunday Music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Mama Grows Funk performs at Princess Seafood Restaurant in Fort Bragg on Sunday, November 20. (Courtesy photo)

Mama Grows Funk – Mendocino’s Mama Grows Funk performs funk, soul, Latin and R&B classics overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Monday, November 21

Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Thursday, November 24

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers. 21 and over, 5-8 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 Highway 1, Westport.

