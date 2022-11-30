The Mendocino Setlist: December 2-8

MENDOCINO Co., 11/29/22 – Winter weather is here, and nothing warms us up like some hot live music. The week’s highlights include Rasta music in Caspar, the return of the elusive Surfsquatch to Mendocino, a “oh so very Mendo” cannabis-centric holiday fundraiser in Ukiah, and the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concerts.

Looking for festive holiday concerts? Look for the ☃️ snowman emoji.

Friday, December 2

DJ Aline – Co-host of Alma Latina on KZYX, DJ Aline, spins alternative Latin music including psychedelic Cumbia, electro tango, and more. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Advertisements

First Friday Community Jam & Open Mic – Michael Coleman hosts a jam and open mic night on the Piaci Pub’s outside stage. Free with donations accepted, 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Advertisements

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Paka G – Rasta Americana musician Paka G will perform songs in English and Spanish. All ages, free, 6-9 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.

Wolf Tree – Multinstrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hanger 39, 1180 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah.

BackPorchTrio – Ukiah’s BackPorchTrio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. 21 and over, 8 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Advertisements

Surfsquatch – Local doom psychedelic surf rock band Surfsquatch performs a rare live concert at Mendocino’s favorite – and only – dive bar. Middle Children and Professor Chaos & Mr. Bull also perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.

Big Sticky Mess – Funk band Big Sticky Mess performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

The Mic’d Up Hip Hop Concert – Local and regional hip hop artists will perform, including the Heartist, JG, Kinglung, Taalib Al Haqq, Luna Crave, N.C.C., Ukiah’s Finest, Paqgod, Simon Mosley and more. DJ Smokin’ Joe will spin records. All ages, 9 p.m., $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door, The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

Advertisements

Saturday, December 3

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs blues and jazz. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Advertisements

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

Open Mic Night – Jim Switzer hosts open mic night with a full band. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., free, McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

☃️Ukiah Symphony Orchestra Holiday Celebration – Enjoy a musical celebration of the holidays with the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra, the Mendocino College Choir, and guest musicians. The performance includes works by Beethoven, Margaret Bonds, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and a sing-a-long to Handel’s “Hallelujah!” 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $10, all ages, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here.

☃️Holidaze Christmas Benefit – Mendo Dope Band hosts its fourth annual cannabis culture concert benefit for the Ukiah Christmas Effort, a nonprofit that provides toys and Christmas meals for families in need. Comedian Ngaio Bealum will also perform. Bring a new toy and get $2 off any drink at the bar. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $10, the Pub, 585 N. State St., Ukiah.

Sunday, December 4

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Advertisements

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

☃️Ukiah Symphony Orchestra Holiday Celebration – Enjoy a musical celebration of the holidays with the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra, the Mendocino College Choir, and guest musicians. The performance includes works by Beethoven, Margaret Bonds, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and a sing-a-long to Handel’s “Hallelujah!” 2 p.m., tickets start at $10, all ages, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here.

William Scott Forbes performs every Sunday at the Peg House in Leggett. (Courtesy photo)

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Live local music in Mendocino – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

☃️CoastSing – Mendocino Coast’s community choir, CoastSing, performs holiday favorites under the direction of Sue Bohlin. All ages, 4 p.m., ages 7-17 are free, 18 and over $25, Gualala Art Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Tickets on sale here.

Advertisements

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Advertisements

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Monday, December 5

Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Jazz Night – Enjoy live music by local jazz musicians every Monday evening. Presented by the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Wednesday, December 7

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Advertisements

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Thursday, December 8

Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Every first and third Thursday night is bluegrass night hosted by Tyler Grass & the Sherwood Mountain Boys. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.



Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.