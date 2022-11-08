SF man dies Saturday in solo crash on US-101 near Bell Springs Road

MENDOCINO CO. 11/7/22 — A 33-year-old San Francisco man identified as Fredy Ceron Franco died in a solo rollover collision late Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 near Bell Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Franco was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma south in the rain when the vehicle lost traction and rolled over, coming to rest against a tree around 11:55 a.m. Investigators allege he was driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions. He died at the scene as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Adventist Health Howard Memorial hospital in Willits with moderate injuries. He’s been identified as a 34-year-old resident of San Francisco. An update on that individual’s condition was not immediately available Sunday evening.

Franco’s death was the first of two fatal solo wrecks Saturday in Mendocino County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 5:10 p.m., another driver hit a tree along Highway 128, east of Boonville. He’s been identified by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office as 29-year-old Omar Gutierrez Nunes, from Santa Rosa. No other injuries were reported in that crash.

Readers can find the CHP’s press release in its entirety below:

