Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.

The driver was eastbound on Highway 128 around 5:10 p.m. when he hit a tree near mile marker 31.5, east of Boonville. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the CHP’s report indicates it was cloudy and rainy — which may have been a factor. The fatality remains under investigation, and anybody with related information is asked to call the Ukiah CHP at (707) 467-4420.

The Voice has reached out to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office for the name of the victim, and will update this story when more information is available. Readers can find the CHP’s press release in its entirety below:

