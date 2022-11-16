Ride the MTA bus for free during November

MENDOCINO Co., 11/15/22 — Have you ridden a bus in Mendocino County recently? The Mendocino Transit Authority is making it a bit easier this November by offering free rides to all bus riders on MTA’s fixed route buses. You can find the closest route near you by going to www.mendocinotransit.org.

Here’s the announcement from MTA:

Mendocino Transit Authority is offering free rides November 1st – 30th on all fixed route buses.

Mendocino County residents are encouraged to give MTA a try for free.

All public transit buses in the county are accessible to individuals with disabilities.

For more information on MTA and its services – visit www.mendocinotransit.org

(800) 696-4MTA.

Planifique un viaje en la MTA

Mendocino Transit Authority ofrece viajes gratuitos del 1 al 30 de noviembre en todos los autobuses de ruta fija.

Se alienta a los residentes del condado de Mendocino a probar MTA de forma gratuita.

Todos los autobuses de transporte público en el condado son accesibles para personas con discapacidades.

Para obtener más información sobre MTA y sus servicios

visite www.mendocinotransit.org

(800) 696-4MTA