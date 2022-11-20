Mendocino County Public Health warns of circulating viruses, high rate of child hospitalization

MENDOCINO Co., 11/19/22 — Winter weather is here, and an increase in influenza, RSV, and Covid-19 cases are expected across the country. In Mendocino County, public health officials have announced that flu and cold season has arrived early, and that there is a significant rise in the number of infants and toddlers getting severely ill.

“We are already seeing many more children needing emergency room care here in Mendocino County than the last 2 years,” states an announcement from Mendocino County Public Health Friday.

During the October 21, 2022 county public health media event (watch here), Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren discussed the current flu season as well as Covid-19, Monkeypox, and the county’s current efforts to slow viruses locally. Mendocino County’s Covid-19 data can be found at this county website. The Mendocino County Public Health department media update is expected for Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.

Flu vaccines as well as Covid-19 vaccines are available through the county vaccine clinics, as well as at local pharmacies, community health centers, and doctor’s offices. You can also call the county’s public health call center at 707-472-2759 for more information.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County Public Health, with tips on how to reduce the spread of flu, RSV, and other virus, below. This week’s Miller Report also discusses the rise in flu and RSV across the country this winter — you can read that here.

Public Notice: Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and COVID is still a threat as well. These viruses affect everyone including children, and most severely infants and toddlers less than 2 years old. Unfortunately, we are already seeing many more children needing emergency room care here in Mendocino County than the last 2 years. Here are the four best ways to combat the winter viruses:

1. Get vaccinated, boosted (and treated). Get flu and COVID vaccines and boosters for everyone in your house over 6 months old.

2. Stay home if you’re sick! You’ll recover faster and spread it to fewer others.

3. Wear a mask. There is no vaccine for RSV, so wearing a mask can significantly slow the spread and protect babies and young children who do not yet have immunity and are too young to wear a mask themselves. Wearing a mask in indoor public places is a good way to limit the spread of germs.

4. Get treatments through your provider if someone is sick with flu or COVID. Use TeleHealth if you cannot get an appointment with your regular health care provider.

5. Test! Take an at-home test before attending a party and before returning to work or school after the holiday.

Vaccines and treatments are available at local pharmacies, through your health provider, and at Public Health offices and clinics throughout the county. Please see the Vaccines webpage for more information. Questions? Contact the Call Center 707-472-2759.