Holiday markets and pop-ups in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/25/22 — The holidays are in full swing, and nothing is better than shopping locally during the season of giving. Here’s our round-up of holiday markets and pop-ups happening throughout the county. Did we miss something? Email [email protected] to add your event.

Online events

Mendocino Holiday Marketplace, now through December 20 – Shop from the comfort of home for holiday gifts from vendors and artisans based throughout Mendocino County. Learn more here.

Boonville

Winter Holiday Market, December 10 – Local artisans, craftspeople, and herbalists will be on hand for the first ever Winter Holiday Market in Boonville. All ages, free, 1-4 p.m, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 CA-253, Boonville.

Caspar

Makers & Bakers Holiday Fair, December 11 – The Caspar Community Center hosts the second annual Makers & Bakers Holiday Fair with artisans and food purveyors from throughout the area. Attendees can purchase wood carvings and functional woodwork objects, jewelry, Guatemalan imports, ceramics, wreaths, baked goods, and herbal potions. A lunch of soup and fresh-baked bread will be available for purchase. Free, all ages, 12-5 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar.

Covelo

Holiday Market, November 29 – Local vendors, artisans and craftspeople will sell their products at Covelo’s holiday market. Market starts at 12 p.m., 76401 Covelo Rd., Covelo.

Elk

Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair, December 3 – The Greenwood Community Church is sponsoring its 22nd annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. Take home jewelry, pottery, wreaths, food products, bath & body items, and other handcrafted delights for all ages. Snacks and lunch will be available for purchase. Funds raised will help maintain the historic Greenwood Community Church. All ages, free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Greenwood Community Center, 6075 Hwy 1, Elk.

Fort Bragg

Thanksgiving Holiday Crafts Fair, November 25-26 – Soroptimist International of Noyo Sunrise hosts a post-Thanksgiving craft fair. Items include hand-crafted quilts, toys, iron works, pottery, knitting, crochet, jewelry, paintings, tools, puzzles and more. Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Bragg Town Hall, Laurel St. and Main St., Fort Bragg. Learn more here.

Holiday Boutique, November 26 – A Holiday Boutique with handcrafted and unique gift items for the season. Head in and see the artisan specialties from woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Holiday decorations, and more. Maura Senior Housing, 400 South St., Fort Bragg.

Holiday Pop-Up at Haywire, November 26 – Fort Bragg’s premier Western wear and workwear store hosts local artisans, craftspeople, bakers and more for a day of shopping. The Mendocino Coast Humane Society will also host an adoption event. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Haywire, 151 W. Elm, St., Fort Bragg.

Dog Days of December, December 2 – Art Explorers hosts a dog-themed holiday exhibit and silent auction to benefit the Mendocino Coast Humane Society. The Humane Society will have adoptable animals at the event. Proceeds will also benefit Arts Explorers, which provides visual arts experiences and opportunities for artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Art Explorers, 333 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg.

Pacific Textile Arts Holiday Market, December 2-17 – Mendocino County’s only gallery dedicated solely to the textile arts hosts a holiday market featuring locally and internationally produced clothing, fabric, art supplies and more. Pacific Textile Arts, 450 Alger St., Fort Bragg. Learn more by calling (707) 409-6811 or by visiting here.

Winter Wonderland, December 3 – Visit Fort Bragg hosts Winter Wonderland, a day of jolly good fun. The event includes a holiday market, photos with Santa Claus at the Guest House Museum, a tree-lighting ceremony, live music, a lighted truck parade and more. 12-6:30 p.m., Franklin and Laurel Streets, Fort Bragg. Learn more here.

Holiday Book Sale, December 3-4 – The Friends of the Fort Bragg Library host a two-day holiday book sale to benefit the library. Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Bragg Library, 499 Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Holiday Pop-Up at Beauty Bar, December 10 – Beauty Bar, a salon and day spa, hosts local crafters and makers for an afternoon of holiday shopping. The Beauty Bar will also offer special beauty-centric holiday gifts for hair, nail, face and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beauty Bar, 448 S. Franklin St., Fort Bragg.

Gualala

Holiday Craft Fair, November 25-26 – Local artisans bring their special arts and crafts to the Gualala Arts Center. In addition to local makers and craftspeople, the event includes homemade cookies, pies and treats at the Mrs. Claus Bakeshop and Gualala Arts-branded gifts including T-shirts, hoodies, glassware, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.

Annual Craft Fair, November 26 – Peruse and purchase locally made jams, jellies, breads, textiles, wall and window hangings, stained glass, home decor, stuffed toys, and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gualala Community Center, 47950 Center St., Gualala.

Hopland

Black Friday Pop-Up – Local jeweler Moonstonegold will host a pop-up offering 50% off all jewelry. Steep will also sell coffee, tea, and offer 20% off crystals. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Steep Organic Coffee and Teas, 12365 Highway 101, Hopland.

Saracina’s 2nd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop, December 3 – Saracina Vineyards hosts a holiday pop-up with dozens of local artisans selling their goods, food, and wine. Santa will be on hand for photos, and adults can enjoy a glass of wine while they shop. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saracina Vineyards, 11684 U.S. 101, Hopland.

Laytonville

Holiday Indoor Flea Market, November 30-December 1 – Community members from throughout the region will swap and sell gently used holiday-themed items, arts, crafts, gifts and decor. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Harwood Hall, 44000 Willis Ave., Laytonville.

Mendocino

Holiday Market, November 27 – Local arts and crafts will be available for purchase as well as natural wines and foodstuffs curated by the Fog Bottle Shop. Wine will also be available by the glass. 2-6 p.m., Fog Bottle Shop, 45104 Main St., Mendocino.

Community Holiday Bazaar, December 3 – Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg for a fun-filled Community Holiday Bazaar. There will be a variety of Mendocino Coast artisans selling home-baked goods, knitting and crochet gifts, welding art, woodworking, jewelry, and other unique items. A cozy cafe with warm drinks and free cookies will be available to relax and connect with your neighbors. Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino.

Sip & Shop Gift Fair, December 9-10 – Shop the wares of nearly twenty local artisans and makers while enjoying a glass of local wine. 12-5 p.m., Ellie’s Farmhouse at Heartwood Mendocino, 40500 Little Lake Rd., Mendocino.

Candlelit Shopping Night, December 10 – Cozy up and enjoy an evening of shopping when the sidewalks of Mendocino light up with mason jar candles. Boutiques and galleries will be open late with special promotions and treats. 4-7 p.m., downtown Mendocino.

Point Arena

Winter Magic Holiday Gift Fair, December 2-24 – Coast Highway Art Collective artists will sell special items created just for the gift fair including paintings, ceramics, textiles and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Coast Highway Art Collective, 284 Main St., Point Arena.

Eight Days of Christmas at the Point Arena Light Station Store, November 25-December 2 – The gift shop at Point Arena Lighthouse celebrates the holiday season with eight days of sales. Residents from Timber Cove to Elk are eligible for free admission to the lighthouse and a 10% discount on non-sale merchandise. The store also has a large selection of items marked down up to 75%. ID required. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, Point Arena Lighthouse and Museum, 45500 Lighthouse Rd., Point Arena.

Arts & Crafts Pop-Up Market, December 10 – Point Arena hosts its annual Hometown Holidays celebration including an Arts & Crafts Pop-Up Market with holiday gifts, special discounts, and festive foods. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., downtown Point Arena.

Potter Valley

Holiday Craft Fair and Pancake Breakfast, December 3 – The Potter Valley Youth and Community Center hosts its annual craft fair with local artisans and craftspeople. The day starts with a pancake breakfast (9-11 a.m.) and photos with Santa Claus from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Headwaters on Main, 10175 Main St., Potter Valley.

Redwood Valley

Holiday Craft Fair, December 3 – Shop local vendors and participate in holiday activities including Christmas tree decorating. Santa will be on hand for photos. Bring donations of new, unwrapped toys, toiletries and nonperishable food to donate for Toys for Tots, the local food bank, and Project Sanctuary. Free, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Redwood Valley Grange #382, 8650 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Ukiah

Holiday Ceramics Fair, December 2 – The Mendocino College Ceramics Club hosts a holiday ceramics fair featuring student art for sale. Students will sell everything from fine art pieces to functional items like vases, cups and bowls. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mendocino College Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah.

Holiday Open House & Craft Fair, December 2-3 – The Grace Hudson Museum’s Holiday Open House & Craft Fair is back after a two-year hiatus. Local artists and creatives will sell their wares over two days. On Saturday, the event includes an appearance by Santa at the Sun House, carolers, refreshments and more. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m. on December 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on December 3, Grace Hudson Museum & Sun House, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah.

Holiday Art Fair, December 10-11 – Peruse original artworks by Medium Art Gallery and Deep Valley Arts Collective artists. Cocoa and cider will be served. 12-6 p.m., Medium Art Gallery at Pear Tree Center, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah.

Ukiah Winterfest, December 17 – The City of Ukiah welcomes local arts and craft vendors to School St. for an afternoon of holiday shopping. Downtown merchants will offer special discounts to shoppers. There will be numerous food vendors, prizes sponsored by Love Local Mendo, and more. 10 a.m-6 p.m., downtown Ukiah. Learn more here.

Willits

Members Small Works Show, November 24-December 25 – The Willits Center for the Arts presents its annual holiday-centric Members Small Works Show featuring small artworks created by local artists. Works vary from ornaments to stamp art, ceramics and watercolors. All items are available for purchase. Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits.

Annual Christmas Store, December 5-10 – Willits Harrah Senior Center hosts its annual Christmas pop-up with proceeds benefiting the center. The pop-up includes decorations, toys, clothing, and See’s Candies. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Willits Harrah Senior Center, 1501 Baechtel Rd., Willits.

Annual Holiday Craft Fair, December 9-10 – The Willits Center for the Arts hosts its 35th annual craft fair with artists and crafters from throughout the region. Live music, food and beverages will be provided by the Willits Charter School. Free, all ages, 12-7 p.m. on December 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on December 10, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St. and the Willits Community Center, 111 E. Commercial St., Willits.

Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.