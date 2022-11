MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 3.8 earthquake struck at the edge of the Mendocino National Forest, west of Lake Pillsbury, at about 6:01 p.m and then another 2.5 quake at 6:05 p.m. at a depth of 3.6 km, according to the United States Geologic Survey. Did you feel it? This reporter felt the first quake in Willits — you can report your experience to the USGS.

