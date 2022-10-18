The Mendocino Setlist: October 21-26

MENDOCINO Co., 10/18/22 – Welcome to the launch of the Mendocino Setlist! Each week we feature live music happenings around the county. The music scene of Mendocino County is as diverse as our landscape – just as one can travel from the ocean to the forest, one can experience jazz in Ukiah and blues in Point Arena.

Friday, October 21

Kyle Madrigal – Guitarist, harmonica player, and singer Kyle Madrigal performs every Friday. All ages, free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St, Willits.

Funkacilin – Six-piece funk, soul and rock band Funkacilin will perform original and classic covers. Dancing encouraged. All ages, free, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Those Guys – Ukiah acoustic trio Those Guys will perform blues and rock in a vineyard setting. 4 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Digin – Part of Anderson Valley’s Friday Night Boucherie and Harvest Tidrick Celebration, Digin will perform an array of genres from New Orleans swing to salsa, hot jazz and French chason.. Wine and a pig roast are included. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., $100, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville. Buy tickets here.

Positive Vibrations Reggae Party – DJs Seshwann, Diesel Dave and Natty Megs will spin reggae with food served by Island Spice Vegan. All ages, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., free, Canova Records and Music School, 252 N. State St., Ukiah.

Sheila Fetzer and Shawn Abell – Singer-songwriter Sheila Fetzer is known for her emotive lyrics, delicate guitar playing, and mesmerizing vocals. She’s joined by Shawn Abell for an intimate, acoustic show. All ages, 7 p.m., $25, Nahara Healing Arts, 10481 Lansing St, Mendocino. Contact 707-357-6879 to reserve seats.

Diane Patterson – Self-described “Folkgoddess” Diane Patterson will perform tracks from her new album, Satchel of Songs. The album seeks to “honor ancient people and the land, and speak of reconciliation and peace, while being ever hopeful for a bright future.” Peterson has toured with legendary singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Que Suene La Banda – Latin band Que Suena La Banda will perform with singer Cristian Daniel and Banda La Xpectacular. Los Cautivos and Rafaga De Tierra Caliente will also appear. 21 and over, 9 p.m., $30, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets on sale here.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats perform Saturday, October 22 at the Arena Theater in Point Arena.

Saturday, October 22

7th Annual Oktoberfest – A fundraiser for Westport Volunteer Fire Department, the afternoon will feature live music from Erin Brazill & Riley, Aaron Ford, Sean Hathorn and String Creek. The event also features all you can eat pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw for $25 (kids eat free!). Local beer and vendors will be on hand, too. Free, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Westport Fire House, 37551 CA-1, Westport.

Smokehouse Gamblers – Petaluma-based Americana band, Smokehouse Gamblers, will play three sets to celebrate Hopland Tap’s fourth anniversary. All ages, free, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

The Cult of Ours – Jam band Cult of Ours will accompany the performing arts troupe Circus MeCCA as part of the Harvest Moon Hometown Celebration in Willits. All ages, free, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., city parking lot by Flying Dog Pizza, Willits.

Haunted Wine Cave Silent Disco – Wear your costume and dancing shoes for a spooky silent disco in a wine cave. A silent disco is where people dance to music heard only on headphones. There will be a costume contest and food and wine are included. 21 and cover, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., $40-$50, Saracina Vineyards, 11684 Hwy 101, Hopland. Buy tickets here.

Casey Neill – Known as the lead singer-guitarist of Casey Neill & the Norway Rats, Portland-based Neill will perform a solo concert. His music pulls from Irish/Scottish folk music, indie rock, and classic singer-songwriters like Pete Seeger. This is a house concert at a private home, and tickets are required. All ages, 6 p.m., $20, Ukiah. Buy tickets here.

Bryan Bielanski – North Carolina’s Bryan Bielanski describes himself as if “Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer/songwriter.” Bielanski will perform tracks from his newest release, Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

DJ Seshwann – Hopland Tap celebrates its fourth anniversary with Reggae dj Seshwann. 21 and over, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., no cover, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Mendocino English Country Dance night – Live music is back at Caspar’s English country dance night, where instructors teach attendees the art of the waltz and other traditional dances. A dance partner is not required. “If you can walk, you can waltz.” All ages, 7 p.m., $15, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar. Learn more at mendoecd.org.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats – The latest installment in Blues on the Coast, Estrin and his band will perform roots rock and contemporary blues. The band was awarded the prestigious Blues Music Award for Band of the Year in 2018. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Tickets on sale at arenatheater.org.

Años, Cannabass, Electrowyrm, and Headstash – A night of bass music with four DJs from NorCal and an art exhibit curated by psychedelic art collective Tribe 13. 18 and over, 9 p.m., $15 at Bace, 109 N. Main St, Willits.

Sunday, October 23

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch while Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Ukiah Symphony Orchestra – The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra will perform the best of Beethoven. Turtle Island Tacos will serve Indian tacos. All ages, free, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Tuesday, October 25

Autumnal Pizza Party, a Fall Fundraiser for Arena Theater – Voyage will perform jazz, funk and soul while guests enjoy pizza from Uneda Eat Catering, desserts by Lisa’s Luscious Kitchen, and beer, wine and Oz Farms cider. Proceeds will benefit the Arena Theater. $100, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mar Vista Farm + Cottages, 35101 S. Hwy 1, Anchor Bay. Buy tickets here.

Wednesday, October 26

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.



