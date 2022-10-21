Mendocino Flavors: A coast restaurant opens a new business, breakfast galore in Willits, wine & candy pairings, and other tasty news!

MENDOCINO Co., 10/21/22 — In Mendocino County, fall is in full swing. It’s a great time to cozy up with warm soups and treat yourself with a glass of Anderson Valley apple cider or pinot noir by the fire pit. Here’s the latest food and beverage news!

Mendocino restaurant enters the bed and breakfast world

Beaujolais Mendocino, owners of Cafe Beaujolais, have expanded their hospitality reach beyond three eating establishments and into the bed and breakfast realm.

This week, the Nicholson House, which is located next to the Cafe, began taking reservations for “a boutique stay experience with timeless Victorian charm.” Built in 1906, the former home was renovated with a modern-day Art Deco and Victorian look and has seven rooms for overnight stays. Breakfast is included. Room rates start at $220.

Advertisements

In addition to the Nicholson House and fine dining restaurant Cafe Beaujolais, Beaujolais Mendocino also owns the Brickery, which serves pizzas and smashburgers during the day in a casual garden setting, and the Waiting Room, a coffee shop and wine & beer lounge. Over 60 guests attended the fall fundraiser for the Noyo Center for Marine Science at the Slack Tide Café on October 1. (Courtesy photo) Fundraiser at the Slack Tide Café a “rousing success”

The Noyo Center for Marine Science held its fall fundraiser at the newly opened Slack Tide Café in Noyo Harbor on October 1. The Noyo Center opened the Slack Tide Café in August. The Café serves coffee, smoothies, soups, sandwiches, beer, wine and more while furthering the Center’s mission of advancing “ocean conservation through education, exploration and experience.” Over sixty guests enjoyed beer from North Coast Brewing Co. and Anderson Valley Brewing Co., wine from Fathers and Daughters Cellars and Minus Tide Wines, and food by Point Arena’s Izakaya Gama Restaurant. The fundraiser raised nearly $50,000 to support the Noyo Center.

New breakfast option in Willits

Speaking of breakfast, Rio’s Fish & Chips expanded to serve breakfast starting at 7 a.m. The large menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambles, quesadillas, burritos, huevos rancheros, omelets, pancakes, french toast, waffles, eggs benedict, steak and eggs….ok, now I’m getting hungry! Rio’s also has vegetarian options. Lunch service, including the restaurant’s signature fish and chips, starts at 11 a.m., 1661 S Main St D, Willits.

Willits’ Little Lake Grange will serve up an organic, all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Sunday, October 23. (Courtesy photo)

Willits Grange Breakfast takes place on Sunday, October 23

The Little Lake Grange welcomes the public to enjoy a made-from-scratch, organic breakfast including all-you-can-eat pancakes, farm fresh eggs and bottomless coffee. Guests can choose from sourdough whole grain, gluten-free or buttermilk pancakes and all eggs are made to order. Beeler’s bacon will be served along with organic orange juice. For an additional charge, you can spring for a fruit plate or Amish maple syrup on the side. Pro-tip: Get there before 9 a.m. to avoid waiting for a seat. $5 for children under 10, $8 for seniors, $9 for everyone else. Little Lake Grange #670, 291 School St., Willits.

Advertisements

Symphony and beer in Anderson Valley on Sunday, October 23

Two of Mendocino County’s finest institutions, Anderson Valley Brewing Company and the Ukiah Symphony Orchestra (USO), are teaming up for an afternoon of beer and classical music. Pack a picnic, grab a glass of beer, and relax under the oak trees at Andersons Valley Brewing as the USO performs works by Beethoven. Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, Boonville.

Have a grown-up Halloween with these candy and wine pairings

Philo’s Lula Cellars recently published a blog post showcasing Halloween candy/wine pairings. Lula’s recommendations include pinot noir with M&Ms, zinfandel with caramel apples, and rosé of pinot noir with Nerds. Even candy corn, the red-headed stepchild of Halloween candy (in my humble opinion), gets the wine pairing treatment. Lula recommends pairing candy corn with their pinot noir-based blend, Guntly Red.

Small, but important updates

Mendocino’s Bird and Baker is closed for a break. Its farm stand will reopen with fresh baked bread and other goodies behind the Good Life Cafe on Tuesday, October 25. The Fog Eater Cafe, also in Mendocino, remains closed for fall break. The plant-based cafe will reopen on Wednesday, October 26.

Tickets are on sale for Sips, Eats & Sweets fundraiser

CASA of Mendocino and Lake Counties’ mission is to advocate for abused and neglected youth in the juvenile justice system. CASA’s ninth annual fundraiser will take place at Barra of Mendocino and includes a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert tasting, and wine. Tickets start at $25, 21 and over, 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, Barra of Mendocino, 7051 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Call (707) 489-7231 to learn more.

Fall squash at the Ukiah Farmers Market. (Courtesy photo)

Farmers market season ends

The Redwood Valley Farmers Market has ended for the season and will relaunch on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The Mendocino Farmers Market closes for the season on Friday, October 28, and will reopen Friday, May 5, 2023. Don’t fret, there are still plenty of markets that continue to operate so you can get your winter vegetable fix (looking at you, kale). Open markets include the Fort Bragg, Laytonville, Ukiah and Willits markets. Learn more here.

Volunteers needed

The Fort Bragg Food Bank is looking for folks to volunteer for as little as one hour a week. Opportunities include home delivery drivers, food bag assembly, curbside distribution, clerical work, and helping in the Food Bank’s kitchen. Volunteers are even more important as the food bank gears up for the holidays. Learn more here.

Advertisements

Garlic seed giveaway

Fall is the perfect time to plant garlic. To support your efforts, the Yokayo Seed Project of the Mendocino County Seed Library is giving away three varieties of heirloom seed garlic to library card holders. The seeds are being distributed only at the Ukiah Branch Seed Library. You can place your order (one per household) by calling (707) 463-4490 and asking to speak with a Seed Librarian or by filling out the form here. Happy planting! 🧄🧛



Have food or drink news you’d like me to consider for inclusion in my weekly news round-ups? Email me at [email protected].

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.