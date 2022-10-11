Mendocino County vote-by-mail ballots mailed out today, Oct. 11

MENDOCINO Co., 10/11/22 — Vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8, 2022 general election will be mailed out to al registered voters today, and ballots will also be available at the county clerk’s offices in Ukiah. Sample ballots and voter information guides have already been mailed and should arrive soon.

If you are a registered voter and do not receive your ballot within a week, you should request a replacement ballot; if you have moved or need to check your registration is current and accurate, you can do so at https://registertovote.ca.gov/. Once filled out, ballots can be returned by mail, at a number of official drop boxes, or at polling places on Election Day.

Election events are happening around the county, and we’ll be sharing a number of the videos on our YouTube page. You can also find our full 2022 election coverage here.

Here’s the full announcement from the county:

Mail Ballots (aka Vote By Mail or Absentee Ballots) will be mailed to all active registered voters in Mendocino County by, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and will be available in the County Clerk’s Office, for the STATEWIDE GENERAL Election, to be held on NOVEMBER 8, 2022, according to Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder. The County Clerk’s Office is located in Room 1020 of the County Administration Building located at 501 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. The normal delivery is five to seven days, if you do not receive your ballot within one week, please call our office at (707) 234-6819 for a replacement ballot. If you have moved since the last election, please re-register at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ Sample Ballots (local voter information booklets) were mailed by our vendor and should be arriving in your homes within the next week as are the Voter Information Guides (VIG) the State mails directly to voters. if you do not receive your Sample Ballot or VIG, please call our office so we can send you one. All the local candidate statements and text of local measure are also on our website. A list of all polling locations and ballot drop off boxes are included with your ballot and in your Sample Ballot. Some of our drop off boxes are shared with the cities (Ukiah, Willits, Fort Bragg and Point Arena). For these drop boxes the City Clerk and a member of their Financial Department gather the ballots together, they sort them together, so the City Clerks only receive the ballots. No one else handles the ballots other than the City Clerk If you would like to view the VIG online, please visit: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/ Katrina Bartolomie would like to remind voters who wish to vote in the NOVEMBER 8, 2022 election, that THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE IS OCTOBER 24, 2022 to receive a regular ballot in the mail. Please call our office for a Voter Registration card or go to: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ to register to vote online. For additional information please contact the Election / County Clerk’s Office by calling 707 234-6819.