Power outage in northern Ukiah impacts more than 1,000 accounts during high temperatures

MENDOCINO Co., 9/1/22 — As temperatures rise this afternoon, a power outage has shut off 1,071 PG&E customers in vicinity of northern Ukiah, as of around 1 p.m, including the Ukiah campus of Mendocino College and Calpella elementary school.

PG&E is currently on the scene and power is estimated to be restored around 5:15 p.m, according to PG&E’s outage website. You can check for updates on the outage and specific addresses at this link, and sign up for notifications on the PG&E website.

Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to the current high temperatures forecast through Labor Day weekend. Here’s some additional information about the current heat wave and how to stay safe — a flex alert has been issued asking for customers to reduce power use in the middle of the day. However, this outage is not a planned one to reduce wildfire risks, nor due rolling blackouts, although an official cause has not yet been provided.

Thanks to the excellent Sarah Stierch for letting us know!

Location of the outage according to PG&E’s current outages map as of 2:20 p.m. on September 1, 2022.