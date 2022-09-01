Power outage in northern Ukiah impacts more than 1,000 accounts during high temperatures

MENDOCINO Co., 9/1/22 — As temperatures rise this afternoon, a power outage has shut off 1,071 PG&E customers in vicinity of northern Ukiah, as of around 1 p.m, including the Ukiah campus of Mendocino College and Calpella elementary school.
PG&E is currently on the scene and power is estimated to be restored around 5:15 p.m, according to PG&E’s outage website. You can check for updates on the outage and specific addresses at this link, and sign up for notifications on the PG&E website.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to the current high temperatures forecast through Labor Day weekend. Here’s some additional information about the current heat wave and how to stay safe — a flex alert has been issued asking for customers to reduce power use in the middle of the day. However, this outage is not a planned one to reduce wildfire risks, nor due rolling blackouts, although an official cause has not yet been provided.
Thanks to the excellent Sarah Stierch for letting us know!