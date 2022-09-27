Mendocino County lifts remaining health restrictions as vaccine clinics open for bivalent Omicron booster

MENDOCINO Co., 9/26/22 — Mendocino County ended routine Covid-testing mandates for unvaccinated workers and all mask recommendations except in healthcare settings following the California Department of Public Health’s new Covid mitigation strategies first updated on Sept. 14.

Required routine Covid testing for nearly all unvaccinated employees in California ended on Sept. 17, Mendocino County Health Officer Andy Coren said in a press release Monday. The county is following the state’s guidance. Some employees, including health employees in general and psychiatric hospitals, adult care facility workers, and school employees who are unvaccinated are still required to test under federal law, according to the press release.

Mendocino County Public Health also rescinded its “strong recommendation” for masks because the county is at a low community spread level, Coren said. Earlier, masks were not required but strongly recommended. Now health officials are advising individuals to determine what precautions are appropriate. Masks will still be required in all healthcare settings.

“These orders were based on the best scientific evidence to protect our communities from loss of life and to protect our health care facilities from being too overwhelmed to care for those suffering from accidents and other diseases,” Coren said in the release. “Public health orders that people had never seen in their lifetime were needed at that time to avert disaster.”

“We are now moving past that acute phase, and although there is still a pandemic taking hundreds of lives each day in California, we have progressed to a point when Public Health can change our response to this threat,” he continued.

Mendocino County is averaging about 5 Covid cases per day, according to the county’s public health Covid dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, 136 Covid deaths have been confirmed in the county.

Health officials are urging county residents to receive the newest Covid booster that targets both the original strain of the virus and the highly contagious Omicron variant that accounts for most cases in Mendocino County. Most healthcare providers across the county have available booster shots but health officials are also holding ongoing vaccine clinics.

Here are the recurring dates and locations for vaccine clinics across the county where walk-ups are welcome:

Fort Bragg:

Mendocino County Public Health – Fort Bragg, 120 W Fir St., Mondays 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Mendocino Coast Clinics, 205 South Street, Tuesdays 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Willits:

Mendocino County Public Health – Willits, 474 E Valley St., Mondays 1:00 PM – 4:15 PM

Laytonville:

Long Valley Health Center, 50 Branscomb Rd., Tuesdays 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and Fridays 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Ukiah:

Ukiah Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 1055 N. State St. Fridays 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Appointments may be made for each vaccine clinic. Children under the age of 18 must have a printed and signed legal consent form from a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer Omicron booster from any vaccine clinic. The Moderna booster is available to everyone 18 years or older.

Vaccines are available by appointment only in Gualala and Point Arena, but supply chain delays may impact the availability of certain brands or boosters. To schedule an appointment at the following health centers, call (707) 884-4005 or (707) 882-1704 respectively:

Gualala:

Redwood Coast Medical Services, 46900 Ocean Drive, Monday-Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Point Arena:

Redwood Coast Medical Services, 30 Mill St, Monday-Friday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The Pfizer vaccine for all ages including third doses for immuno-compromised people are available at the Round Valley Indian Center in Covelo by appointment only.

Booster shots can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Omicron boosters are also available at pharmacies across the county. To find a pharmacy with the vaccine, search your zip code here.