Northern California fires bring smoke drifts to Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co. 8/14/22 — There are no major wildfire incidents burning in Mendocino County, but skies may be smokey today due to drifting smoke from ongoing wildfires to the north and east.

You can check the current air quality at mendoair.org, as well as via the AirNow.gov Fires and Smoke Map, which also draws from Purple Air sensors throughout the country. According to the current display, smoke is primarily drifting from the numerous fires in the Willow Creek area across the North Coast and interior Northern California.

Cal Fire Mendocino has requested that residents refrain from calling emergency lines to report drift smoke — noting that calling 9-1-1 is appropriate when flames or a defined column of smoke is visible. Burn permits have been suspended since June due to wildfire risks.

Here’s some additional information about how to check the air quality near you, and tips for dealing with wildfire smoke: