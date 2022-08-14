Northern California fires bring smoke drifts to Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co. 8/14/22 — There are no major wildfire incidents burning in Mendocino County, but skies may be smokey today due to drifting smoke from ongoing wildfires to the north and east.
You can check the current air quality at mendoair.org, as well as via the AirNow.gov Fires and Smoke Map, which also draws from Purple Air sensors throughout the country. According to the current display, smoke is primarily drifting from the numerous fires in the Willow Creek area across the North Coast and interior Northern California.
Cal Fire Mendocino has requested that residents refrain from calling emergency lines to report drift smoke — noting that calling 9-1-1 is appropriate when flames or a defined column of smoke is visible. Burn permits have been suspended since June due to wildfire risks.
Here’s some additional information about how to check the air quality near you, and tips for dealing with wildfire smoke:
- Stay hydrated, remain indoors if possible, and keep an eye out for the young, elderly, and those with respiratory conditions — N95 masks and indoor filters can help!
- Local information and alerts are available through the Mendocino Air Quality Management District
- More detailed smoke info is available at AirNow.gov Fires and Smoke Map
- Environmental Protection Agency’s site has many resources about air quality
- The National Weather Service also provides alerts about wildfire smoke drifts
- Link to sign up for air quality notifications
- Tips from the CDC about wildfire smoke and COVID-19
- Tips from the CDC about wildfire smoke in general
- How to build your own cheap air purifier
- Article published during the Mendocino Complex Fires with tips about how to stay safe when the air quality is poor (note: N95 masks are not currently available for pick up)