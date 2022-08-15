Hwy 101 closed north of Hopland after collision, expect one-way traffic control (Updated)

UPDATE 9:22 A.M. — One-way traffic control should be in place within two hours and will last through late tonight and possibly into tomorrow morning.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/15/22 — U.S. Highway 101 is closed approximately 8 miles north of Hopland and just after a traffic collision, and there is no current detour available. Emergency crews and tow trucks on at the scene working to clear the roadway.

The accident involved multiple vehicles including a semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cement, according to the CHP incident page, and occurred around 6:20 a.m.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.