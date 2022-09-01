Free COVID tests available until September 2

MENDOCINO Co., 8/31/22 — Mendocino County residents have until Sept. 2 to order free COVID tests from the federal government.

All households who have ordered less than three batches of COVID tests from the government are eligible for one last free order of tests before funding for the tests runs out on Sept. 2. County public health officials are urging households to order the tests, available at this link, to ensure they have tests available.

The order comes with eight tests. They are packaged in pairs so households will receive four test kits. The tests give results in 15 minutes and are helpful if someone was in close contact with another person who tested positive for COVID or if someone is feeling symptomatic and needs to quickly test at home.

Note: Lucy Peterson covers local government and policy for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Peterson’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact Peterson at lucy@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-5291. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.