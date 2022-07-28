Redwood Empire Summer Fair returns to Ukiah August 4 – 7

MENDOCINO Co., 7/29/22 — It’s fair time again in Ukiah at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, and from August 4 – 7 there will be a carnival, exhibits, performances, a livestock auction, and more for the whole family. For all the details, you can go to the fair website, which has the full schedule of entertainment, information about the junior livestock auction, and more.

Admission tickets include grandstand shows, and are $9 for adults, and $7 for children 6-12 years of age and seniors 65 years and over.

Here’s the announcement:

UKIAH, Calif. – July 13, 2022 – The Redwood Empire Summer Fair returns to Ukiah’s Redwood Empire Fairgrounds the first week of August with events and entertainment for the whole family.

Beginning the afternoon of Thursday, August 4th and running through Sunday, August 7th the fair will feature a traditional livestock auction and exhibits as well as live entertainment and

a full carnival with rides and games for guests of all ages. A wide array of fair food will also be available throughout the weekend.

“The Redwood Empire Summer Fair is a local tradition 86 years in the making,” said Jennifer Seward, Fair CEO. “We have a spectacular line up of entertainment and exhibits ranging from livestock shows to jugglers, exotic animals, pie and corn dog eating contests, monster trucks and so much more. We encourage the whole family to come out and enjoy all that the fair has to offer.”

One of the exhibits that is expected to be a major attraction for the fair is “A Walk on the Wild Side” featuring a live tiger among other exotic animals and a dinosaur discovery exhibit. The exhibit will run all four days of the fair. The grandstands will also be full of energy as monster trucks, mud boggs, truck and tractor pulls, jalopies and boat races are scheduled for various days of the fair.

Admission prices are $9 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 years of age. Seniors (aged 65 years and over) are $7. Grandstand shows will be included in fair admission fees. Parking is $10 and is cash-only.

Pre-sale carnival wristband tickets are available at all Mendo Mill Ukiah, Ukiah Taco Bell, Raley’s, Super Chavez Market, the Creative Workshop and JD Redhouse in Willits. Pre-sale wristbands are $30 each (price at the carnival is $35) and are good for any one day. Pre-sale tickets will stop selling Thursday, August 4th at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in entering a product or collection to compete for a ribbon or a cash prize, must pre-register by Friday, July 15th. More information and forms are available by visiting www.redwoodempirefair.com and clicking the “online entries” tab. Classes will be offered for all ages in quilting, floriculture, painting, baked goods, woodworking and many other hobbies.

Gates will open for the Summer Fair at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th and Friday, August 5th and at Noon August 6-7th.