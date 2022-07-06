Changing times at The Mendocino Voice

MENDOCINO Co., 6/1/22 — We’d like to announce that our editor in chief, Adrian Fernandez Baumann, has departed The Mendocino Voice to pursue other projects as of July, 2021. Anyone who’d like to contact him can reach him at [email protected] You contact The Mendocino Voice for all editorial matters at [email protected]



We’d like to thank Baumann for his essential role in founding the voice, getting us off the ground, editing all these years, in addition to his tireless reporting. We’ll be introducing our new editor soon!

