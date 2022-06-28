Traffic collision blocking Hwy 101 southbound near Redwood Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 6/27/22 — Emergency responders are at the scene of a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 101 south of the West Road overdressing in Redwood Valley. The collision is currently blocking the road and traffic is likely to continue to be impacted until emergency responders access the scene, with at least one lane requiring a closure.

According to scanner traffic, at least one person may have major injuries, and multiple air ambulances have been requested. An extrication may be required for at least one person as well, and one vehicle is reported to be over the side of the highway..