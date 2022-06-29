‘All clear’ issued for Laws Fire in Ukiah, 100% contained (updated 5 p.m.)

UPDATE 5 p.m. — MCSO has announced that the Laws Fire is “all clear,” with evacuation warnings and road closures lifted, and it is safe for residents to return. The fire is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire Mendocino, although some personnel will remain on scene to continue to monitor for hot spots.

UPDATE 4 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office has removed road closures from the area around the Laws Fire, and the fire is now approximately 25% contained at an estimated 1.5 acres in size, according to the latest update from Cal Fire Mendocino. Crews will remain on the scene increasing containment and fire suppression efforts, so agencies ask that people in the area continue to take care and watch out for emergency vehicles.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped at approximately one acre in size, and some resources are now being released from the Laws Fire, according to scanner traffic.

Cal Fire Mendocino reports that there are “7 Engines, 2 Dozers, 3 Handcrews, 2 Chief Officers, 1 Helicopter, 2 Airtankers and 1 Air Attack for a total of 106 personal assigned to this fire.”

UPDATE 2:35 p.m. — Road closures are continuing to be put in place, but the wildfire is moving at a slow rate of spread and “fire activity is minimal” according to scanner traffic. An air attack is underway, and additional resources are staged at the scene if needed. So far no evacuation order has been issued, although residents of the Crestview Drive area are under an evacuation warning, and should leave if conditions feel unsafe.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. — MCSO has issued an evacuation warning for residents in the vicinity of the Crestview Drive area to be prepared to evacuate if the wildfire worsens, or if they feel unsafe. The “Laws incident” is burning southward, and road closures are underway. See the latest Nixle alert here.

Law enforcement will be stationed at S. Dora at Jefferson Lane, S. Dora and Canyon Drive, and at S. Dora and Crestview Drive. to enforce the road blocks to help fire crews access the area — please avoid the area if possible.

The county is also updating with changes to emergency information at the mendoready.org website and via Nixle alert.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/29/22 — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire near Laws Avenue in Ukiah, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert at about 2:05 p.m. requesting nearby residents maintain situational awareness, but that no additional response is needed at this time.

The fire is reported to be on Canyon Drive and Rosemary Lane and an air attack is underway. The fire is burning at a moderate rate in oak woodlands, according to scanner reports. The fire has grown to approximately one acre in size, as of 2:20 p.m.

People should avoid the area if possible to allow fire crews to respond to the scene.