Final Mendocino County primary election results are in

MENDOCINO Co., 6/28/22 — Final results are in from Mendocino County’s June 7 primary election, which saw a 42% voter turnout — more than 5% higher than what Katrina Bartolomie, county clerk, assessor and recorder, expected.

Nicole Glentzer defeated incumbent Michelle Hutchins in the race for county superintendent of schools with 55.35% of the vote. It was the only race on the ballot where an incumbent was defeated and looked to be a tight race early on when initial ballot counts showed Glentzer slightly ahead of Hutchins.

Voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of Anderson Valley School District’s bond measure, Measure M. The measure received 71.36% of votes in favor.

District 3 Supervisor John Haschak defeated challenger Clay Romero with 71.72% of votes and District 5 Supervisor Ted Williams defeated challenger John Redding with 82.52% of votes.

Sheriff Matthew Kendall received 85.52% of votes in his race against write-in candidate Trent James, who filed his write-in candidacy paperwork only a few weeks prior to the election.

Incumbents Congressman Jared Huffman, State Senator Mike McGuire and Assemblyman Jim Wood each won their races against challengers in the primary.

Out of 52,602 registered voters in Mendocino County, 22,248 voted in the primary election, largely by mail.

Results in county and state races can be found here.