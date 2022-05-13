Meet the candidates: Watch the District 5 supervisor and superintendent of schools candidates in Ukiah (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/10/22 — Candidates exchanged views in front of a room full of residents the evening of Monday, May 9 during a primary election forum held in the Ukiah City Council chambers, sponsored by The Mendocino Voice, the Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC); the American Association of University Women (AAUW); and The Ukiah Daily Journal.

The forum included the two candidates for Mendocino County’s District 5 supervisor, incumbent Ted Williams and challenger John Redding, as well as Nichole Glentzer and incumbent Michelle Hutchins, the two candidates for superintendent of schools, and was moderated by Wendy DeWitt. Current District Attorney David Eyster and Assessor-Clerk-Recorder Katrina Bartolmie also spoke, although neither of them saw challengers for their seats during this election cycle.

There will be another debate this Sunday, March 15 in Willits at 2:30 – 5 p.m. at the Little Lake Grange, including the District 3 supervisor candidates.

You can watch the entire March 9, 2022 video below. The county sent ballots out in the mail this Monday, so if you haven’t received yours by Monday or still want to register to vote, more information can be found here.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=cg6N6fJikcE%3Fstart%3D1179 Livestream of forum from Mendocino Voice Youtube