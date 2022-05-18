Blue Economy Learning Festival happening May 19 – 22 in Fort Bragg

MENDOCINO Co., 5/18/22 — A learning focused on the “blue economy” is happening this week in Fort Bragg with a variety of speakers, tours, presentations, and more, and there are a number of different ways to check the events! The symposium itself will be live-streamed, and there will also be a number of in-person events planned in the area, ranging from bicycle rides, bird watching, open mics, and more.

The festival is a partnership between City of Fort Bragg, Noyo Harbor District, Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo, Mendocino College, West Business Development Center, and Noyo Center for Marine Science, and will focus on a range of marine-related topics related to the Mendocino Coast’s local economy.

The full schedule of festival-related activities, which include a wide variety of educational and family-friendly events in collaboration with local community organizations and businesses, can be found here. The full schedule of the symposium, which features speakers and presentations with local officials and experts on local infrastructure, fisheries, and aquaculture, can be found here, and will be live-streamed so you can watch from home.

Here’s the announcement from the Noyo Center, below. More info about the festival is here, and the schedule for the symposium is here.

Join the Noyo Center for the Blue Economy Symposium and Learning Festival

Tour our new property in Noyo Harbor and experience special presentations at the Discovery Center and Crow’s Nest during the Blue Economy Symposium and Learning Festival May 19-22!

As part of the festival, the Noyo Center will highlight its threefacilities with special presentations and events, plus the first publicopen house at our newest location, Carine’s Landing.

Carine’s Landing 32430 N. Harbor Drive Saturday, May 21 from 9 am – Noon OPEN HOUSE – Join us for coffee and pastries and the first public tour of the property during the renovation phase. Enjoy the view of Noyo River from the deck, catch a glimpse of the marine mammals (perhaps local sea lion celebrity Gordo will make an appearance), and learn how this property will ramp up our marine science and education efforts around purple urchin, abalone, and more. Additionally, you’ll hear about our plans to present a sustainably run coffeehouse called the Slack Tide Café.

Discovery Center 338 N. Main Street 11 am – 5 pm, Thursday – Monday 4 – 6 pm, Friday, May 20: Reception In addition to our regular hours, we’ll host a reception May 20 with light snacks and beer from North Coast Brewing Company. San Diego State will be there with their mobile urchin raceway, showcasing some of the research they are working on. Tour the museum, experience our kelp forest art display, Ocean Immersion Dome, and more.

Crow’s Nest Interpretive Center Noyo Headlands South Trail, Cypress Street Entrance 11 am – 3 pm, Thursday – MondayEnjoy the tide pool aquarium and marine mammal exhibits. Noyo Harbor Fish Market South Harbor Grader Park 10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, May 21 Visit us at the Noyo Harbor Fish Market. We’ll be there alongside a variety of local vendors, fisher-folk selling their fresh catches, and live music.

