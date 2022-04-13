Mendocino Producers Guild holding cannabis farmers market on April 23

MENDOCINO Co., 4/13/22 — Mendocino County’s cannabis farmers used to hold regular farmers’ market events throughout the warmer months, but as statewide regulations have shifted over the years, it’s become more challenging for farmers to meet with their customers. To help bridge this gap, the Mendocino Producers Guild (MPG), which consists of small scale local cultivators, is holding a free event in Laytonville on April 23 with over 60 vendors.

“Being able to connect with farmers who grow the herb gives people access to a storehouse of knowledge, from genetics to growing characteristics to the effects produced by each strain, a way of knowing the plant that can’t be reproduced in the current bifurcated supply chain,” the organizer explain in the event’s press release. The MPG also held a market event in July, 2021, in which a portion of proceeds were dedicated to the Ten Mile Creek Watershed Council, but additional markets were delayed to the pandemic.

The free April 23 event will be family friendly with a separate consumption lounge, although no dogs or alcohol allowed, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44550 Willis Ave. in Laytonville. Here’s more from the event announcement, as well as the flyer included below:

What is a Mendocino Producers Guild Market?

“At the center of our markets and our organization is support for producers who hold a common ethos of loving the land, the water, and the community where they live and grow. By stewarding the land and through best practices we have a true and rare possibility to bring back the salmon. With contiguous waterways and the work this county’s people have done to preserve Mendocino County habitat, we have earned ourselves this potential to restore a myriad of small important creeks, tributaries, and waterways. We accomplish this goal of conservation by utilizing our Best Practices and having a small footprint. The MPG Producers of cannabis are only able to grow a total of 10K and tend to use water-friendly practices. This way of life, paired with a commitment of quality to craft, gives you the best cannabis in the world. We are small and mighty. Together, we help make the dream come true. Mendocino County has more species of wildlife than any other county in Ca. Our topography makes cannabis like no other because of our soil, our water, and our micro-regions. We are unique in so many wonderful ways. These markets are for the little people who need a market that exalts these commitments and showcases us to the world.” – Traci Pellar, Mendocino Producers’ Guild Co-Founder

Small producers struggle to compete in wholesale marketplaces that pay low prices and reduce their uniqueness down to a commodity product. The special qualities of small producers are best showcased in direct-marketing, allowing customers to interact with the people and the products they produce. It is in this setting that the true authenticity of the small producer shines through, and it is here that relationships are formed that transcend the basic monetary transaction for goods.

There are many small producers of quality goods from crafts to food to cannabis in Mendocino County. We focus on quality first, which means that there is a lower quantity, but it can be trusted, for it is produced with the honor of craft and the skill born of love and years of effort. The saying that 10,000 hours makes an artist has the same truth for the craftsperson and small farmer, and these are the folks that you’ll meet at the Mendocino Producers Guild markets.

One of the fundamental principles of cannabis within the human community is that it fosters connection, a sharing that transcends boundaries and builds relationships through love. As farmers and craftspeople, we’re glad to have the opportunity to meet new folks, and to offer the products that we put so much love and care into by standing behind our tables and engaging directly.

When you buy from a small farmer, you help keep the dream alive, supporting families and communities working together for a brighter future. Join us at the Mendocino Producers Guild Markets for a one-of-a-kind experience that you’ll never forget!